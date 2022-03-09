What are the chances for the USA national team at the World Cup?

USA and soccer have had a tricky past. With the MLS seen as a league where players want a pay day to the US hosting the World Cup in 1994 but no real passion for the sport. However, it has been taken much more seriously and has become very popular across the country.

The national squad have established themselves as real threats at previous World Cups alongside European and South American sides. No more are the US considered and easy opponent when the draw is made.

However, having missed out on the World Cup in Russia 2018, the US national team are eager not to repeat the same mistake and miss out on the Qatar World Cup this year. So how they faring now and what are the exceptions if they make the World Cup?

Qualification

The qualification period has been a strong qualification period for the national team but they are not on the plane to Qatar just yet. After 11 games they are currently 2nd in the table four points behind the unbeaten Canada and top spot is the main aim for the US.

However, despite being so high up in the table there is still the fear of dropping out of the top three which gains automatic qualification to the World Cup in Qatar. They are currently on the same amount of points as Mexico and just four points ahead of Panama who are 4th in play-off positions but did make the Russia World Cup.

The final three games of the qualification period are incredibly important now especially with games against Mexico, Panama and 5th placed Costa Rica who could catch up to the US.

With the games at the end of March, head coach Gregg Berhalter will be hoping his young side are up for the important games.

What has changed?

The difference in this squad compared to the last World Cup qualification period is that the squad is that they a much more talented group of players this time around. With the team still focused around aging talented players like Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley the US national team were shown up and finished 5th in the group after failing to win seven of their ten games (three draws and four losses).

However, the team has been totally revamped since 2018 and the squad is now pumped with young players who are playing in Europe. Last time out Chrisitan Pulisic was involved with the qualification period but now is one of the leading men. Other stand out players include Weston McKennie of Juventus, Sergino Dest of Barcelona and Timothy Weah of Lille. All under the age of 23 playing high quality European football.

The World Cup

So it would be a shame if this young talented squad missed out on the World Cup because if they made it many people would be looking to use free bets and offers on how far the US can progress at the World Cup .

The expectation should be to get out of the group as bare minimum but this US side could surprise people and get to the quarter finals which would equal their best performance at a World Cup since 2002 when Berhalter was a player!