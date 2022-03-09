Top Destinations for Hen Parties in the UK

Hen parties, otherwise known as bachelorette parties, are a common scene among the UK. They are known as a woman’s last party with her friends before she ties the knot and becomes a married woman. Hen parties are also becoming big business, with the average cost of one being £471 per attendee, as much as a family holiday. In addition to this, the wedding industry is set to see its busiest year on record, making up for all the cancellations through 2020 and 2021.Before booking your hen-do, it’s important to decide what kind of hen party you want, as different locations offer very different experiences.

Somewhere classy

If you want a classier vibe on your hen-do, then York might just be the place to go. York is not only beautiful, but perfectly positioned in North Yorkshire with a compact city Centre meaning you won’t have to walk far in those high heels. Getting there won’t be an issue either, with trains to York from many places across the U.K., it will be easily accessible for all your attendees.

Somewhere fun

If you are looking for something a little wilder, Blackpool might be the place for you. Renowned for been a non-stop party town, Blackpool really does have it all, from cocktail making, to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and even life-drawing if your hens are looking for a cheeky adult art class. If this sounds like you kind of hen-do, plan ahead and book as Blackpool hosts 1000s of hen-dos annually.

Somewhere relaxed

If you are considering a relaxed hen-do then you should probably consider somewhere like Bath. Famous for its historic architecture, natural hot springs and buzzing nightlife, Bath is a fantastic choice for those brides-to-be wanting a more of a relaxation retreat with the option of hitting up a few bars after. Places like the Thermae Bath Spa will allow you and your party to bathe in naturally warm, mineral-rich waters with the option of visiting the open-air rooftop pool that’s open day and night.

Wherever you decide to go, you are sure to have fun! However, make sure to plan well in advance, sort your guestlist out early to avoid disappointment and ensure you have plenty of paracetamol at the ready.