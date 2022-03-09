Going on a Road Trip In Texas? 8 Helpful Tips You Should Keep In Mind

Are you moving to Texas for college or affordable real estate? Well, the Lone Star State has a lot to offer. From mouth-watering BBQ to the employment market, everything is bigger in Texas. This second-largest state also boasts thriving botanical gardens, serene river walks, national parks, and many more attractions.

If you’re new in town, there is no better way to explore a state than going on a road trip. Here are some useful tips for an ultimate Texan road trip. Take a look.

Rent a Reliable Vehicle

Before you head on your road-tripping adventure, it’s crucial to ensure your car is up to the task. Do you drive a beater? It would be best to rent a vehicle that won’t break down in the middle of nowhere. If you are planning on covering the entire state as well as neighboring regions, you can consider renting an RV.

We urge you to ensure your vehicle is properly serviced before getting on the road. From tire pressure to the battery, everything should be fine-tuned.

Beware of Speed Limits

The speed limit in Texas usually ranges between 25 to 85 miles per hour. However, for long highway stretches, the minimum speed limit can be 85 miles per hour. Therefore, look out for signage to keep up with speed limits.

Don’t panic if you get pulled over and receive a ticket. Fighting a Texas traffic ticket isn’t as complicated as you might think.

Keep Track of Gas

The last thing you need is running out of gas with no gas stations in the vicinity. Keep an eye on your tank, particularly when you are driving in rural areas. Rather than risking a low gas tank, refuel whenever possible.

Go Beyond Big Cities

Why limit your road trip to Austin, Houston, and Dallas? We recommend adding Gruene, Amarillo, Dripping Springs and other small towns to your itinerary.

Take Turns Driving

Driving continuously for days can be exhausting. If you are going on a group trip, it would be best to take turns driving so everyone can get sufficient rest. On the other hand, if you are traveling solo, avoid driving if you’re feeling extremely tired. Falling asleep behind the wheel can be just as catastrophic as driving drunk. If you haven’t slept in a while, pull over and take a short nap.

Pack an Emergency Kit

No matter how much you plan, there is no way to avoid every inconvenience. But you can anticipate such problems. What happens if your car breaks down and there’s no person in sight? That’s why it’s essential to pack an emergency kit. This should include a wheel wreck, jumper cables, jack, paper maps, drinking water, power bank, blankets, non-perishable food, duct tape, flashlight, and a first aid kit.

Set Money Aside For Tolls

When you are planning a road trip in Texas, remember to account for toll roads. Toll money should be included in your budget.

Be Prepared For Adverse Road Conditions

Though Texas enjoys warm weather nearly all year round, you need to drive extra carefully during the winter months. You can expect ice on roads, bridges, and shaded areas. In case your car skids, don’t abruptly slam the brakes or try to steer in the opposite direction. This can cause your car to spin. Instead, take your foot off the gas pedal and slowly steer in the direction you want to go.

The Bottom Line

Whether you are going on a solo trip or group vacation, there’s plenty to do in Texas. Hopefully, the above-mentioned tips will help you plan a stress-free road trip.