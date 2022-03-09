The Village School Announces Pre-Medical Science Diploma Program for High School Students

Unique program prepares students for advanced medical careers

The Village School, a premier PreK-12 private day and boarding school in Houston, recently announced it will offer a Pre-Medical Science diploma for its high school students interested in pursuing a career in medicine beginning in the Fall of 2022. The Village School is one of the only private schools in Houston to offer a Pre-Medical Science diploma program.

Village’s Pre-Medical Science diploma is a career-specific program which prepares students for the next step in their pre-medical education. In addition to foundational and rigorous coursework, students will be immersed in experiential learning through partnerships with industry-leading healthcare organizations.

“As a premier private school in one of the most medically advanced cities in the world, many of our students show interest in pursuing advanced careers in the medical industry,” said TeKedra Pierre, Director of Experiential Learning at The Village School. “Through a variety of mentorship and one-of-a-kind opportunities, our goal is to provide students with real-world experiences and prepare them for successful careers such as doctors, surgeons, and dentists.”

The new four-year diploma program will include courses such as Medical Terminology, Innovation in Healthcare, and Global Health Research. All upper level courses have experiential learning opportunities including site visits, clinical skills, internships, research, physician shadowing, mentorship and more.

In addition, The Village School is proud to work in collaboration with Blausen Medical Communications, owner of the world’s largest medical and scientific 3D animation library. Through this collaboration, The Village School will become the first high school program in the world to utilize the complete Blausen Anatomy & Physiology experience. This unique digital textbook, currently in use by colleges and universities, offers engaging and scientific rich media to promote a greater depth of understanding and student success. This partnership gives Village students a unique advantage and solid foundation before taking pre-medical courses in college.

Students participating in the program will be introduced to:

Rigorous curriculum designed in partnership with professionals from the medical field

Experiential learning infused into all program courses and co-curricular activities

Internships with medical industry professionals

Surgery and medical procedure observation (as access permits)

Collaborative research with industry professionals through the Senior Capstone Project

Medically focused clubs, including Medical Mindset and Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA)

CPR/First Aid Certification