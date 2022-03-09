Child Advocates of Fort Bend Announces 2022 Gala Theme

Exchange Club of Sugar Land and OCuSOFT, Inc. will be the Queen of Hearts Presenting Sponsors for Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Through the Looking Glass Gala on Saturday, May 7, 2022. This fun, adult event will take place at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square and will feature a live and silent auction, raffle, wine and gift card pulls. Michele Fisher will emcee for the 9th year and Johnny Bravo is joining as auctioneer for the 4th year. Attire for the evening is elegant with black tie and costumes optional.

“Last year, we served 4230 children and families who were victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect, the largest number since we opened our doors 31 years ago and a 300% increase in the past 9 years. The incidence of abuse has increased as well as the severity. It is critical that we respond immediately and comprehensively with trauma-based services for children and trauma-training for our volunteers so they can best serve these children. Prevention and early intervention will be at the forefront of our work so that no child need suffer the horrific impact of abuse or neglect,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO.

In fact, last year we had more reports of abuse and provide more services to children and families than in ever before, an increase of 20% over 2021.” To date, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has served more than 20,500 children. “The Gala is critical to funding our programs and services for the children and your support has never been more critical than it is today,” said Mefford.