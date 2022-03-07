UHV Alumna To Speak About Food Bank During Luncheon Series

Three-time University of Houston-Victoria alumna and Food Bank of the Golden Crescent president and CEO Robin Cadle will speak at the next UHV Alumni Networking Luncheon and speak about the work the food bank does in the Crossroads community.

The luncheon will be from noon to 1 p.m. March 10 in the UHV University Commons Multi-Purpose Room, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. The event will begin with networking, followed by lunch and Cadle’s presentation. There also will be some time for networking after the presentation. All UHV alumni and community members are invited. Registration is $10 a person and will include a boxed lunch from Chick-fil-A.

“We are excited to have such a successful alumna share the significance and value the food bank brings to our local community,” said Kelsey Norgard, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving. “We want to thank Robin and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent for their continued support of the student pantry. They are instrumental in the success of our students. They help eliminate the threat of food insecurity so that our students can focus on their academics instead of worrying about when they will eat next.”

The UHV Alumni Networking Luncheon is a way to meet fellow UHV alumni and an opportunity to network with local business owners and community members. The series offers attendees an opportunity to hear and learn from different speakers and topics from a variety of professional fields.

Cadle is a first-generation college student and received her Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences in 1998 from Lamar University when she was 44 years old. She went on to earn three master’s degrees from UHV, including a Master of Business Administration in 2006, a Master of Education in administration and supervision in 2009, and in 2011 a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies in publishing and management. She is pursuing a doctoral degree in business management in nonprofit leadership and management from Liberty University. Cadle also is an adjunct lecturer for the UHV College of Business.

Attendees can expect to learn more about the role of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent in the Crossroads community, the work the food bank has done during the pandemic, the bank’s volunteers and future plans for the organization. The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent serves 11 counties, including Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Wharton and Victoria.

Cadle also will discuss how much the amount of food distributed has increased. Since 2013, when she started at the food bank, there has been a 159 percent increase in food distribution, she said. Just in the past few years alone, the amount of food distributed went from 5.6 million pounds in 2019 to nearly 9 million pounds during the pandemic.

The food bank appreciates the generosity of its donors. Just a single dollar can make a difference in someone’s life, Cadle said.

“Food is a basic need,” she said. “Every $1 helps provide eight meals. I am very excited to lead this event and talk about the food bank. I have spent almost 12 years at UHV, and the university is near and dear to me. I am a strong believer in education.”