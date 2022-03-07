HOW TO PREPARE A RESUME: A GUIDE FOR BEGINNERS

A resume is a formal and official embodiment of a job applicant’s work experience, education, skills, and training that determine their legitimacy for a particular vacancy. A resume is usually one or two pages and includes a crisp yet informative summary of what makes a candidate stand out and eligible for a specific professional post. Thus, a resume is the first impression a candidate puts forward to the recruiters. But, as the old saying goes, ‘first impression is the last impression,’ thus, it becomes imperative to design an ideal resume to advance one’s career. However, we are aware that writing the ‘perfect’ resume is a slippery slope, especially for beginners. Nevertheless, the process becomes easy and manageable with some resume examples good tips and tricks.

Top Tips That Can Help Beginners to Write the Perfect Resume

Opt for a Template – Resume templates can be an absolute lifesaver for beginners. They help candidates structure their resumes and make them look more neat and crisp. The suitable template will provide your resume with the much-needed organization and help your recruiter quickly see your qualifications and experiences. A Well-versed Summary or Objective – A resume objective is the goal of your resume as it communicates your motivation for entering a particular field. A well-versed resume objective is indispensable for beginners with a minimum work history. Thus, it requires meticulous navigation as it can be a dealmaker or a deal-breaker. Ideally, a resume objective is the first section of your resume immediately after the header. It is 2-3 sentences long and should mandatorily include the following information

Skills/education/certification relevant to the job with the job title

Experience related to the job

Type of responsibilities that you can shoulder

The layout of Work Experience – The work experience section is the most crucial part of a resume. It is the section where you can sell yourself by displaying all your skills, accomplishments, experience, etc. It is noteworthy to remember that if you master the work experience section of your resume, more than 80 percent of the job is done. The ideal chronology of your work experience should be –

Job Title

Company Name, Location, and Description

Achievements and Responsibilities

Dates Employed