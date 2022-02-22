The Most Beautiful Places For a Road Trip

The open road is one of life’s great healers, whether you’re in an old rental or a prized possession of your own.

The Holy Trinity of freedom is open road, lovely scenery, and fresh air. With 40 million miles of highways worldwide, where is the best place to slow down and cover some serious distance?

Here are some of the world’s best road trips you can take if you don’t have to worry about bad credit car finance, from a morning stroll to epic sun, sea, and sand adventures:

Icefields Parkway, Canada

The Icefields Parkway in Alberta is widely regarded as one of Canada’s and the world’s most stunning drives. This scenic trip through jagged mountains, forested river basins, and turquoise lakes is breathtaking.

One hundred forty-four miles long, it takes 3 hours to get from Lake Louise to Jasper. But allow yourself two days to explore the natural treasures along the way.

Highlights

Just south of Jasper, Athabasca Falls is one of many stunning waterfalls along the road.

You can stroll on the glacier at Columbia Icefield, one of many named after the route.

Ascend to the observation point above Peyto Lake for a breathtaking view.

Gondola rides at Lake Louise reveal wild grizzly bears feeding below.

Keep a watch out for wayward moose, elk, or bears, especially at dusk and morning.

Peak driving season is May-September. July and August offer the best weather but are also the busiest, with fewer visitors but significantly lower temperatures.

Costa Verde, Brazil

A car trip through Brazil’s Costa Verde (Green Coast) will allow you to see the coastline from Santos to Rio de Janeiro. It has infinite paradisiac beaches, charming tiny villages, and a verdant jungle full of wildlife.

The 210-mile drive may be done in a day, but it is recommended that you take several days to explore the cities, beaches, and jungle.

Highlights

Catch a game at Santos’ famed football club.

Visit one of Costa Verde’s beaches to experience the local culture.

Spend at least one night at Ubatuba. You may surf here or hike into the lush rainforest interior.

Visit Rio de Janeiro towards the conclusion. In addition to the city’s most famous beach, Copacabana, don’t miss the ancient Maracana stadium and the Christ the Redeemer monument atop Corcovado mountain.

December to March are good to visit, maybe catch the world-famous Carnival in Rio during February to see it at its most vibrant and colorful.

Ring Road, Iceland

Iceland’s remoteness and gorgeous environment have made it a popular tourist destination in recent years, and a drive around the island’s Ring Road is the ideal way to view it.

At 827 miles, it takes a week or more to complete it properly with breaks. Although, it can be completed in as little as 12 hours of nonstop driving, starting and ending in Reykjavik.

Highlights

The Reynisfjara black sand beach is not to be missed.

Visit Gullfoss Waterfall, Thingvellir National Park, Kerid Volcanic Crater, and other famous Icelandic landmarks around the 190-mile Golden Circle.

Akureyri is a renowned whale-watching spot in Iceland. A boat ride is in order!

Spend a day exploring the unusual landscapes of the Snaefellsnes Peninsula before returning to Reykjavik.

Choosing a 4×4 will allow you to visit more inaccessible areas. The best time to visit is between July and August. The most popular months are April, May, September, and October.

The Silk Road, Uzbekistan

Travel back in time to see some of Uzbekistan’s lesser-known but stunning structures. Driving the 620-mile long Silk Road from Tashkent to Khiva in Uzbekistan is one of the best road trips available. Allow one day for travel between towns, but allow ten days to two weeks to thoroughly enjoy the journey and all it has to offer.

Highlights

Discover UNESCO-listed Samarkand, Tamerlane’s 14th-century metropolis. It’s been called an outdoor museum.

Find the Kalon Minaret in Bukhara. The 150-foot high tower dates back over 900 years. The “Tower of Death” was once used to hurl criminals from the top.

Don’t miss Khiva, a key Silk Road stop. The khan’s palace is in Ichon-Qala, the old town.

Drive through deserts and semi-arid environments, and meet locals in unknown locations.

Some roads are potholed or rough, and fuel may be scarce. Fuel is regularly sold in plastic bottles along rural roads.

The best seasons to visit are spring and fall (April to May and September to November, respectively). This is when the weather is most comfortable, avoiding the summer and winter heat.

Southern Scenic Route, New Zealand

The Southern Scenic Route in New Zealand’s South Island is deemed “one of the world’s great unknown drives” by The Sydney Morning Herald. It’s a stunning drive with stunning mountain scenery, unique fauna, and plenty to keep you entertained.

On the 380-mile long road running from Dunedin to Queenstown, allow yourself three to five days to complete the tour, or longer if you choose.

Highlights

On the shores of Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown is a great spot to unwind before or after a long journey.

Learn about the Kai Tahu people’s culture.

Visit the Catlins and experience the lush forests and stunning beaches — a photographer’s dream.

If you love seafood, try the world-famous Bluff oysters.

The dry season is from June through October, with great driving conditions. This is also the best time to see wildlife in national parks.

Conclusion

Road travels allow you to stray off the beaten track and avoid tourist traps more than any other means of travel. With your car, you may go to places rarely seen in guidebooks, meet real people, see sites and do things few others can. We’ve merely begun to scrape the surface. On the road, the options are endless.