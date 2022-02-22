PEEK vs. PPS GF40, What’s The Difference And Which One Is Better?

As the most professional PEKK material manufacturer and also a PEEK injection mold manufacturer, we are proud of our products’ strength and surface properties. Here we would like to talk about the difference between PEEK materials, PPS GF40, and PPS plastic machining.

What are PEEK and PPS GF40 materials?

To understand the difference between PEEK and PPS GF40, it’s important to know what each material is used for.

PEEK and PPS GF40 are thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs) that are used in products that require high stiffness, strength, durability, and dimensional stability. They find applications in a wide range of industries like automotive, medical, consumer goods, specialty chemicals, and more.

PEEK is a family of thermoplastic polyester elastomers (TPRs). It has excellent mechanical properties at both room temperature and elevated temperatures. Its chemical resistance to oils, greases, hydrocarbons, and many solvents is superior to other engineering plastics. PEEK is also resistant to acids and alkali but is attacked by halogens such as chlorine or fluorine. The material has good electrical properties including low dielectric constant and flame resistance.

Keward PEEK resin sheet has excellent dimensional stability and retains its properties over a wide range of temperatures (-100℃ to +250℃). It has good chemical resistance to many liquids as well as excellent creep resistance. PEEK can be fabricated by machining it from solid rods of the material or by working it in its injection-molded form. In addition to being used as an engineering plastic, it is also used as a medical implant material due to its outstanding biocompatibility and bio-inert

Meanwhile, PEEK and PPS GF40 are two engineering thermoplastics that are similar in many ways. Both materials are strong, lightweight, and have good high-temperature resistance. The main difference is that PEEK is self-lubricating and resists chemicals better than PPS GF40, while PPS GF40 has better dimensional stability at low temperatures.

PPS GF40 is a glass-fiber-reinforced grade of PPS (Polyphenylene sulfide). This glass fiber improves impact and fatigue resistance while decreasing creep and stress relaxation when compared to an unfilled material. PPS GF40 has been used in demanding applications such as automotive engine valve train components and structural components on high-performance aircraft. Both PEEK and PPS GF40 are members of the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) family of engineering plastics. Both materials offer similar stiffness, strength, hardness, and chemical resistance properties. However, subtle differences exist in processing details that make them suitable for different applications.*

Keward PPS GF40 rod is manufactured differently than PEEK. It is produced from bisphenol A (BPA). BPA is a chemical compound that is used in making polycarbonate plastics, epoxy resins, and other materials. The PPS GF40 material comes in pellet form while PEEK comes in filament form, which means that it needs to be processed before being used for 3D printing.

The machining tips

Many of our readers have asked us about the difference between PEEK and PPS material machining tips. These two plastics are widely used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical. Both are high-performance materials that are capable of enduring extreme temperatures without deformation or warping.

Trying to decide between PEEK vs. PPS GF40 can be tough for anyone, but luckily for those of us that are trying to make the right decision, we have a great resource at hand, to help us make the right choice. Just take a look at what others have had to say about them and you will see why they are so popular.

I’ve been working with PEEK for about a year now and have developed some innovative techniques for working with this amazing material. The result is that I’m able to achieve results comparable to PPS GF40 without having to pay a premium price. I also have less waste when machining parts in PEEK vs. using PPS GF40.

The main difference between PEEK and PPS GF40 plastic machining is their chemical resistance. Both of them can endure high temperatures, but PEEK is more chemical inert than PPS GF40 plastic. They are equally strong in mechanical property, while they cannot be used as an electrical insulator.