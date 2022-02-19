Why is Shamanic healing practice a ray of hope during the shadowy time?

Every individual is navigating challenges introduced on the personal path because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whether these relate to health, interpersonal relation, or the economy, it’s clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has touched every individual in multiple ways. During these times, people have realized the significance of shamanic healing practices and used these in distress times as an opportunity for growth.

The time has come for people to reevaluate their lives from a distinct perspective. It’s time to re-identify your reasons for existence and use the available resources to the best advantage. Although the pandemic has resulted in a new way of life, the new harmonized normal with potential reality is not devoid of uncertainties. It’s here that shamanic healing practices become significant for you to implement.

Connect with ancestors

When you do not see a ray of hope and don’t know what to do, experts believe that turning to ancestors is the best option for guidance. You have to create an altar inside the home with things representing the ancestors and candles. Sit before this and try to connect with the spirit. Place your finger, gaze at it, and ask for your ancestor to associate with you. You must be focused and consistent. Ask them to send images of themselves, and when you see them arriving, you may experience sensations in your mind and body. Connect with them instantly when they arrive, and ask them for suggestions and wisdom.

Create a fun box

For ensuring entertainment during this period, you may write down various activities on small pieces of paper and place them inside a box. You may pick one of these from the box as a fun activity every day.

Heal from the past

If there are individuals with whom you possess unfinished business, it’s time to make things work. Reach out to these individuals and try speaking to them about their past and present condition. Tell them about your feelings and that you are sorry for everything. It will create an instant connection and help heal the past.

Call mother earth for thorough healing

For performing this ritual, you have to lay down on the ground. Use a timer and set it on ten minutes while you recite your religious praise loudly and clearly. Keep your eyes open and ask mother earth for healing. You will instantly feel the energy flowing inside your body, and you will experience yawning, swallowing, and coughing. These are signs that your soul is cleansing and detoxing.

You may invoke different elements in case the energy inside your body feels stagnant. The Jaguar Path shows that stamping your feet on the ground to gather the earth is an excellent way to release. Perform dramatic movements for summoning fire and sway hands above the head for invoking air. Once you complete these activities, it will automatically activate energies inside your body. Remember that what’s important is faith and consistency. Shamanic healing practices will not work for you if you feel worried and anxious. These are the best rituals that take away all your fears and help you stay with a positive frame of mind.