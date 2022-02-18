Tennis is a great game that provides lots of healthy exercise and recreational entertainment. Many people such as homeowners or organizations such as schools or sports clubs may be interested in constructed their own tennis court. As with any kind of building project, it is always helpful to gain a general idea of what the construction process involves, how much it might cost, and what types of options are available in terms of budget, materials, and styles.

Planning Tennis Court Construction

You can create a tennis court yourself, if you have some construction skills and experience, although most tennis courts are built by professionals. But the first step is to decide where the court will be located and what type of tennis court playing surface is preferred. The court will take up a considerable amount of space, and you’ll also want to be sure it has sufficient lighting. The tennis court can be lit with naturally sunlight, as long as the site location provides unobstructed light on sunny days. You can also use artificial lighting to illuminate the court for nighttime use.

Preliminary Planning

Tennis courts need to have level playing surfaces, and they also need drainage since they will be exposed to rain. Typically, the site is leveled using heavy machinery, and architects or engineered are used to design a proper drainage system with sufficient infrastructure and measurements that ensure the water drains as needed in the proper direction. For these reasons, it’s always a good idea to hire a tennis court construction company or an architect or engineer with experience in tennis court design, before starting the actual construction process. They can help you orient the site for optimum sunlight, drainage, and can draw up plans to guide the construction from start to finish.

Choose a Tennis Court Surface

There are many types of surfaces using in the sport of tennis, and the kind you choose will be dictated by several factors. The cost of materials for different surfaces is a primary consideration. The kind of tennis players enjoy is another major thing to think about before building a tennis court. Some players, for example, like a hard surface such as concrete or asphalt, while others prefer clay or grass. Each surface has its pros and cons, and if you aren’t sure what type of court you want then it’s recommended that you visit different courts to see how they look and how they feel when you’re playing. You will always to ask experts for advice regarding how much and what type of maintenance is required. Each surface will have its own maintenance needs, and subsequent related costs to hire maintenance personnel. If you want to do your own maintenance that can save you money, but you’ll have to factor in how much time and labor is involved. Those calculations should also include a good estimate of the cost for repairs over the lifetime of the tennis court.

Clay versus Asphalt and Concrete

One of the less expensive tennis courts you can construct is a clay court. They can take longer to build, due to the fact that you have to add and level the clay at the site, which can take longer than putting down a surface such as asphalt or concrete. You should also think about the climate conditions. Clay courts are not ideal if it rains frequently, since the clay can become muddy. If the tennis court is located in a very windy spot, that can also cause unwanted problems because the wind can play away the dry clay. Over time the surface will diminish due to this type of wind erosion, and you’ll have to add new clay to replenish it.

Asphalt versus Concrete

Asphalt can cost as much as 20 percent less than the typical tennis court made of concrete. But price isn’t everything to think about because asphalt doesn’t last as long as concrete. It also tends to cost more to maintain. Another consideration is that unlike concrete, asphalt can develop a sticky surface if it is exposed to extreme heat – like in a very hot climate in summertime. That can be annoying because the asphalt tar can stain tennis balls, stick to tennis shoes, and make running on the court more difficult. So although concrete costs more, it may save you money in the long run due to fewer maintenance and repair issues, and it may be a more pleasant playing surface.

Other Types of Excellent Tennis Court Surfaces

One of the higher-end choices is to construct the tennis court using manmade surface materials. These include options like artificial grass and crushed stone that is specifically made for tennis courts. They typically require less regular maintenance, and are consider a very good playing surface by many players – including professionals. There is also the option to use natural grass, which was historically the first kind of tennis court material. But because grass is a living plant, it requires constant attention and maintenance in order to provide the right kind of playing surface. So, although grass is one of the least expensive options for a tennis court, the time, labor, and cost of maintaining a grass court is substantially greater than that of other courts.

Additional Tennis Court Features

Depending on what kind of tennis court it is that you construct, there are other components that you may need to complete the process. Some courts that require watering will benefit from a built-in sprinkler system, for example. You may also want to create a high fence around the court in order to keep tennis balls from escaping, or you might want to build a hard backboard. That can be a great feature for solo practicing, because even without a partner you can hit balls off the backboard. For tennis courts involved in tournaments you may also want an umpire’s chair high enough to view the entire court. Other features include such things as restrooms, windscreens, and benches or other permanent seating for players and those watching tennis matches.