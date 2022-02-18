Sporting the Best Big and Wide-Brim Women’s Hats for Every Season

Every woman wants to appear fashionable. Substance and style are the keywords when they add attires and accessories for their wardrobe. Today, most women are fond of the big and wide-brim hats with a three-inch brim, especially when they are stepping outside. These hats are best for sun protection and also help to keep the wearer secure from other harsh elements.

That is not all! Wide brim and big hats can provide ample style options. Here you can choose from the safari hats and the wool felt Fedoras. If you get in touch with a high-end hat maker you will come across multiple options. However, before you start shopping your best hat, here are a few things that you ought to know.

The best guidelines for selecting a big, wide-brim hat

It’s essential to ensure that you are getting the correct size. Today, most reputed hat makers provide you with a sizing guide that helps you to choose a hat in the correct size.

Focus on the proportion. In case, it appears that the hat is oversized or its too tight, you need to think twice and get a hat that fits you correctly. Make sure not to choose a hat with a brim more than three inches.

When you finally get the wide-brim, big hat that you love, you must keep it clean.

Also, you should know your face-shape before you select a big, wide-brim hat that suits your face shape and physique. Here you will have to find out whether you have a heart, round, diamond, square or oval-shaped face.

The best options for women

It’s essential for women to shop smart and come up with their style statement, as they flaunt their big, wide-brim hats. A few popular choices are:

The Fedora

Most women love this hat for its flattering style! However, the Fedora is a foolproof hat that you can get. It’s noteworthy for its indented crown, flexible brim, and a crease at the center that gets pinched on either side. Usually, this hat is made using wool felt and any other material.

The floppy hat

This hat is mostly noted for its minimal unstructured design along with a dropping brim, which goes up to 3 inches at the minimum. A floppy hat will project a boho-chic vibe. The hat can get made using any material, but the most popular ones are floppy straw hats, which in most cases is a woman’s sun hat for the long summer beach days.

Straw sun hat

Here you can get a hat made from the best toquilla straw or the raffia straw! A big, wide-brim straw hat is something that most woman want. These hats are breathable and lightweight. Additionally, the wide brim of the hat offers maximum sun protection from the sun’s scorching rays. It would help if you always chose the hats with a maximum UPF rating above 50 to provide extra UV protection. Some hats also come with a chinstrap that enables the hat to stay in place.

Most women want to flaunt their big, wide-brim hats in style and stand out. You can choose your best hat from the ones mentioned above and look more distinctive than others.