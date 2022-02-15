Where To Go Sailing In And Around Houston

While in Texas, it would be a shame to miss out on sampling the state’s nearly 200 lakes.

Texas boasts incredible natural beauty and fantastic architecture, allowing you to experience the best of both worlds while sightseeing.

Luckily, some of the best can be found in and around Houston, and we’re breaking them each down for you.

Buffalo Bayou

This slow-moving waterway runs directly through downtown Houston and Katy, allowing you to get a close look at both the cityscape and the natural beauty.

Buffalo Bayou is great if you are wanting to go boating while also soaking in the city and all of its wonders.

While in the park, take the opportunity to go learn about Houston’s history and look at the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, an underground reservoir built in 1926 that used to provide water for the city.

And for nature lovers, keep an eye out for alligators while on the bayou.

Lake Livingston

Located 80 miles north of Houston, Lake Livingston is one of the largest lakes in Texas with an area of 336km².

If you’re wanting to get out on the water, Lake Livingston has double kayaks and paddleboards for rental, guaranteeing fun for the whole family

And if you’re into fishing, Lake Livingston has a large white bass population, making for lots of great catches. You can also catch catfish and perch.

Lake Travis

If you’re looking to fully experience the Lone Star State, you need to take a road trip to Austin to see Lake Travis, the most visited freshwater lake in Texas.

This magnificent lake, located around two and a half hours west of Houston, is the largest lake in Austin.

Its huge size and a large number of access points ensure that you’ll get to experience the lake without being overcrowded. Luckily, boat rentals in Austin are easy to find, and you’ll be setting sail in no time.

Lake Austin

If you’re wanting to check out another lake while in Austin, Lake Austin is smaller than Lake Travis, but features some gorgeous views.

Sail underneath the iconic 360 Bridge, enjoying the scenic hills on either side. For the best experience, try to catch the exquisite sunsets.

Or if you’re looking for more of an adrenaline boost, hire some jetskis to zoom across the lake.

Galveston Bay

Just 50 miles southeast of Houston, Galveston Island is one of the most charming beach towns in the country.

Enjoy a break from the city with gorgeous beaches and crystal clear waters.

After sampling the wonderful lakes in and around Houston, take a chance to get out into the ocean for a slightly wilder boat ride.

For the fisherman, chartering a boat gives you the opportunity to catch a mackerel, red snapper, or, if you’re lucky, a shark.

While getting out of the water is a ton of fun, it is important to make sure you stay safe while boating. It’s also important to know what the dangerous conditions are so that you can avoid them.