Boat safety is a vital component of being on the water. Whether you’re operating a commercial freighter or renting a sailboat for an afternoon, it’s important to understand what safety precautions to take.

Most watercraft injuries are preventable. In fact, careless boaters are the number one cause of watercraft injuries. They tend to happen because people don’t follow safety guidelines or flout important regulations regarding their vessels.

The three most dangerous boating conditions are unusual. It’s rare for people to find themselves faced with these situations, but when they happen, they are extremely lethal.

1. Electrocution

Electrocution is an avoidable hazard. On a boat, which is likely to have a wet deck, the potential for serious injury from an electric shock is higher than it is on dry land.

Boat owners commonly stow their boats at marinas instead of mooring them. Marinas have a variety of benefits, including:

Cable television

Access to fresh water

Electricity that charges your battery and appliances

This access to electricity is convenient, but it can also pose a hazard. If there are stray wires or faulty electrical currents, the electricity may energize the water on and surrounding the boat.

If a swimmer moves into the electrical field around the boat, the shock may paralyze them, causing them to drown. This phenomenon even has a name, ESD, for electric shock drowning. When people enter the water to rescue the swimmer, they too might become paralyzed and drown.

Interestingly, only freshwater marinas have reported cases of ESD. Saltwater can still become electrified, but lethal currents have a harder time forming. Swimmers should avoid swimming near marinas and docks that provide electrical connections to boats. Boat owners can also take precautions to keep a potential electrocution hazard from forming. These include:

Make sure electrical work is done by American Boat and Yacht Council certified electricians.

Prior to docking at a marina, find out about the results of their last electrical inspection, along with how often they do maintenance and test their systems.

If you notice fraying, chafing, or other damage to cables, make sure that you tell the managers of the marina as soon as possible.

2. Propeller Striking the Body

Swimming and boating are often practiced together. Many people will take their boat out to a lake or the ocean and spend some time swimming in the open water. However, you have to take care to make sure the conditions are safe before you or your passengers hop into the surf.

The boat’s motor must be off, and the propeller must be fully stopped. To avoid being struck by the propeller, follow these safety protocols:

Make sure that the engine is off while people are in the water, getting on the boat, or getting off the boat.

Tell passengers where the propeller is.

Double-check the water surrounding the boat for swimmers before starting the engine.

Be alert for swimmers as you ride.

If possible, install propeller guards.

3. Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Carbon monoxide is a toxic gas that is generated by a boat’s engine. Exposure to carbon monoxide can be lethal. If your boat has generators or engines, you might be at risk of CO exposure.

The ABYC requires that boats with any enclosed interiors have carbon monoxide detectors. Since carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, it’s important that the detector works properly. This means that you should regularly test your detector. If the battery becomes low, you should also replace it before your next voyage.

By taking care to avoid any of these three situations, you are lowering the risk of injury or death for yourself and everyone else on your water vessel. When it comes to boating and safety, there is no such thing as being too careful.