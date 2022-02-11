Tips for Prepping for your Staycation

With international travel being heavily restricted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many Brits have taken the opportunity to head out and rediscover what the UK has to offer with the help of a staycation.

The appeal of this kind of holiday is considerable. They’re less likely to run into the snags that come with international travel. They’re more environmentally friendly. And they tend to be affordable, too. If you love the UK and everything in it, there’s a good chance that you’ll find something worthwhile to distract yourself with on a domestic holiday.

Let’s run through a few tips that will help to ensure that your break goes with a hitch.

Book in Advance

If you’re planning on spending a lot of time in the evening eating out at some of the UK’s best restaurants, then it makes sense that you’d book in advance. This will help you to avoid the disappointment of not getting a table. Research the local options and establish where you’d like to visit.

The same goes for other in-demand tourist attractions. If you can book in advance, do it. If you can’t, then look at when the least busy times are, and see if you can favor them.

Prepare the Car

If you’re going on a lengthy road-trip, then making sure that your vehicle is in good shape is critical. That means inflating your tires, checking your oil levels, and making sure that the car is refueled. You might also opt for more specialized kinds of insurance. Getting a few gap insurance quotes isn’t tricky nowadays, and it might make all the difference to your trip.

Pack spares

Travelling light might not be an options, especially if you have children in tow. A spare change of clothes, booster seats, and nappies are all critical for some holidaymakers. You might find that you’re unable to pick up supplies when you’re at your destination. Packing extra will prevent you from feeling the stress that comes with being underprepared! Make sure that you haven’t forgotten anything with the help of a checklist.

Make a Wish List

Do you want a city break, or a stay in the remote countryside? Do you want an activity-packed holiday, or somewhere to unplug and unwind? Figure out what you want to do, and research your potential destinations in advance. Make sure that you factor in how much you’d like to spend, and that you involve everyone who’s going on holiday into the decision. The UK is home to a tremendous diversity of landscapes and attractions – and you don’t always have to drive far to get to it!

Check the Reviews

Before you book accommodation or restaurants, it’s worth checking to see what others have made of what’s on offer. If you find that a given place is consistently downrated, then you might want to think again, and consider the alternatives.