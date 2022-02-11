After a rough few years, Houston is finally getting back to business with the return of vendor events, old and new, throughout the year. So, get your 10×10 personalized canopies ready and secure your spot in the best Houston vendor events happening in 2022. Let’s now go over the ultimate list of Houston Vendor Events Happening in 2021. Read along to find out how to secure your spot!

International Food Fest Houston Tx

Starting this list strong is the number one food festival in Texas by Elite Experience Events Cultural Organization. This vendor event will showcase over 30 different food vendors from all over the world! Asia, the Caribbean, and North America, to name a few. It will host live cultural performances, entertainment, and music. Alongside food, it will also support small business vendors that offer clothing, accessories, jewelry, bath & body, health, men’s wear, and many more.

Spring Fling Vendor Event

Envy Events by Anvy has created a vendor event that will showcase spring items from different local merchants. Attractions are anticipated to include:

A limbo contest

Good drinks

Plenty of blossoming vendors

Fun experiences for the whole family

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market SPRING

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market SPRING is a unique event that will celebrate all things spring and summer. It will support approximately 150 sellers from across the country to let them showcase a fresh assortment of seasonal items, on-trend apparel, jewelry, colorful accessories alongside tasty and gourmet foods. Travel essentials and cheerful holiday and home decors are present at this vendor event.

Katy Day Events

Give your friends and neighbors a warm welcome monthly at every Katy Day happening right in our backyard. This event enables vendors with an antique vibe to come out and showcase their wares. These good, old-fashioned events support collection and desire for period pieces that get adored because of their unique aesthetic, rarity, condition, personal emotional connection, and other unique features besides their age.

Summer Fun Vendor Event

This year’s Summer Fun Vendor Event promises good food, great deals, tons of fun happenings. Part of the allure of such an event is the incredible support for local retailers and merchants.

Houston Bridal Extravaganza 2022

If your trade niche is anything related to wedding and event planning, you have to secure your spot in Houston Bridal Extravaganza 2022. This event encourages and supports sellers of cakes, flowers, ceremonial decorations, designers of gowns, and all the magnificent businesses that focus on making weddings magical.

Small Business Expo

All of these vendor events are equally beneficial to merchants, and thus we highly encourage you to attend them, but this one, on a higher level, is advantageous, and it is for many reasons. Small Business Expo is Houston’s Biggest business networking and educational event that aims to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs to learn to increase their sales potential in addition to limitless growth of their business.

The Small Business Expo is like no other. Those who participate will attend workshops led by top leaders of the industry, expand your network, gain practical knowledge from capable speakers down to effective marketing, and meet vendors that will help grow your business.

Pasadena Mistletoe Market

Pasadena Mistletoe Market will showcase over a hundred sellers to help their business be known and thrive in the new year. This vendor event is undoubtedly inclusive, covering everything from clothing, home, food items, handmade and fashion jewelry, alongside various decorations is welcome to join.

Bay Area Farmers Market

The next vendor event is inspiring, as it takes on the mission of supporting healthy lifestyle choices. The organizers do so by offering customers with merchants who provide locally-produced agricultural food and locally made products, only utilizing locally sourced agricultural ingredients at most times possible. Bay Area Farmers Market is all for honesty to protect sellers and customers alike to ultimately promote growth to the state of Texas’ residents, small farmers, businesses, and entrepreneurs.

A BLCK Christmas (Holiday Market)

To welcome Christmas 2022, A BLCK Christmas will merge electrifying music, mouthwatering foods, and engaging community activities while supporting local merchants in promoting their goods and services. Houston is the fourth most populated city in the United States, with 2.3 million residents. It is the fourth most populous city in the United States, falling back behind only New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. This massive opportunity is exactly what vendors and thriving entrepreneurs need to get back into the groove of interacting with customers face-to-face.