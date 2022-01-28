7 Ways to Make Your Event More Special

Events are meant to be special occasions. If you’re going to the trouble of throwing an event, you may as well go all out and make it as memorable as possible. Chances are when you throw an event, you will want it to stand out and make an impression.

In order to make your event extra special, you need to zone in on the details. Be sure to pull out all the bells and whistles starting from the initial stage of planning and going all the way to the after-event stage. This will transform your average event into an out-of-this-world experience.

Here are some ways to make your special event the talk of the town.

1. Pre-Event Hype

Not only does everything need to be close to perfect the day of, but you should try and build up some hype before the event takes place. The key is to promote the event in such a way that it becomes a much-anticipated event. Just remember, in doing so, you’re setting the stage for some high expectations and you must be able to deliver.

There are several ways to promote an event. One way is through social media. This is a great way to increase awareness about an event. Be sure to use catchy headlines and eye-catching photos to draw your guests in. In addition, you can create blog posts, discuss on Twitter with trending hashtags, and even create Facebook events.

2. Personalized and Unique Invitations

When coming up with a guest list, choose a fun and diverse group of people. A good mix of people will give the guests more topics to discuss and create fun and interesting conversations and environment.

When sending out invitations to those on the guest list, make sure you convey a clear and enticing mental picture of the event. The invitation will create the first impression of the event so be sure to let people know that the event is well thought out and that you have put a lot of time into making this a not-so-ordinary event. To do that, plan your invitations carefully. Creating unique and personalized invitations is the first visual hook for reeling your guests in.

3. Warm Welcome

The ideal situation is to have the host at the door to greet and welcome the guests. If this isn’t possible, have someone at the door to provide a warm welcome and greeting. This goes a long way in acknowledging the guests’ arrival and presence the minute they step foot in the door. It sets the tone for a warm and caring environment. This simple gesture makes the guest feel important and that you truly care about them being there.

4. Perfect Host

Be the perfect host. Hosts play a huge role in setting the tone and mood of an event. Hosts should encourage and aid in engagement and exude a warm and upbeat attitude. The goal is to make this upbeat attitude contagious.

5. Appropriate Environment

Be sure to create an ambiance that enhances the mood, theme, and tone of the event. You can do this through the use of light, music, and colors.

Lighting affects mood with the use of color and intensity. Bright light is stimulating so if you are hosting an upbeat event and are trying to stimulate some excitement, then go with bright lights. The proper lighting also results in quality photos. If the photos turn out well and are shared with friends or on social media, then it’s going to send out the message that you threw one heck of a party.

Certain colors can set the mood for an event as well. For example, red is associated with power, energy, and excitement so it’s a great color to use for parties. Blue is associated with intelligence, logic, and communication and is often used for business meetings or conferences. Yellow is commonly used for art events and is associated with creativity and emotions while green is used for eco-friendly events and is associated with the environment, harmony, and peace.

6. Something Unexpected

Have one thing that really stands out and grabs your guests’ attention. This could be a fountain, sculpture, or even a cannabis bar which is a new trend when it comes to wedding receptions. According to Veriheal, Cannabis-friendly weddings have gained a lot of popularity since legalization and add a new twist to an old custom which makes it very intriguing to some.

7. Thank You

The first impression is important and the last impression is just as important. It’s the last memory guests have of the event. Guests will appreciate a ‘thank you’ for coming and your guest will end the event with warm memories. Because of this, they are more likely to attend another event hosted by you. Ending things on a good note is always a positive thing.

It goes without saying that the location of the event and the food served are also crucial elements when hosting an event. However, guests will remember how you made them feel far longer than any of the other logistics of the event.