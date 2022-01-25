 Most popular tourist activities in Dubai in 2022

Dubai is one of the most popular tourist attractions. People from all over the world go there to spend their vacations. However, many people think that Dubai is all about malls and hotels.

However, that is not the case. The desert city, Dubai, is much more than that. It has various adventurous activities that tourists can take part in. It is filled with museums, historical and architecturally beautiful buildings, beaches, etc.

When in Dubai, there are so many activities that you can take advantage of. For instance, Desert Safari Dubai or various entertainment parks. The activities are definitely not limited to these two things.

You get to enjoy both water activities and dry land activities in this city. However, it’s not easy to choose a few activities when you’re given too many options.

Therefore, in this article, we have listed a few activities that everyone should take part in when in Dubai. Hence, read this article and make your trip to Dubai an adventurous one.

Dhow Cruise in Dubai

Dhow cruise Dubai is one of the most popular activities that tourists take part in. Who wouldn’t want to see the beautiful landscape of Dubai while enjoying amazing food and entertainment?

Dhows are traditional boats that were originally used by fishermen for navigation. However, they are now used to give you an experience of a lifetime in Dubai.

Dhow cruises help you explore the beautiful city. However, this is not all they offer. Dhow cruises have live entertainment in the form of Dj nights or musical performances, etc.

Furthermore, you get to have dinner on these cruise trips. Hence, you get to enjoy the traditional and delicious food of Dubai. Moreover, they serve you kahwa and dry fruits during your journey to make you experience the culture of Dubai.

Desert Safari in Dubai

Anyone who goes to Dubai surely takes advantage of the Dubai Desert Safari. It is an experience of a lifetime. This activity allows you to bash the sand dunes and enjoy cultural things such as belly dancing in Dubai.

When you go on a desert safari, you get to enjoy yourself to the fullest. You get traditional food which tastes like heaven. Moreover, you get to see live dance by professional belly dancers.

Along with this, you get to enjoy various activities such as camel racing. You also get to see camel farms on your way.

It is best for you to choose the nighttime desert safari. It allows you to spend a night in a desert under the clear skies. You can go to sleep underneath the light of the stars and the moon.

However, if you are short on time, you can go for the morning or afternoon Safari. Trust us; you will have the same amount of fun at all times.

Global Village

The next place on our list is the global village. You can take part in many activities while at Global Village. It is a theme park for all ages!

It consists of various kid-friendly rides and is open from November till May. You can go there to enjoy concerts, take rides, get amazing food, and enjoy various other attractions from around the globe.

The Global village allows you to be a part of global shopping and entertainment. Hence, it’s always worth visiting the Global Village.

Ski Dubai

Have you ever gone skiing in a desert? Well, you can do it when you’re in Dubai. Ski Dubai is the world’s third-largest indoor skiing area.

You can go there and enjoy the most amazing skiing experience. All the essential things needed for skiing are provided to you by them. Hence, all you have to do is go there and enjoy yourself.

Moreover, you can go there and enjoy various other snow-related activities if you’re not interested in skiing. What better place to visit than this?

Enjoy camel races

Camel races are a part of the culture of Dubai. Hence, you wouldn’t want to miss them while you’re in the city. There are various camel race tracks that you can go to, such as the Al Marmoom camel race track.

The tracks are usually filled with trainers, camel owners, handlers, etc. However, you can go there and watch a camel race. It’s an exciting thing to do while in Dubai.

You can also interact with locals and learn more about these races or about camels in general. The races start early in the morning. Thus, it’s better to reach the race tracks on time.

To wrap it up!

Dubai is a luxurious city where you can enjoy various activities. However, to enjoy these activities, you need to know about them. Therefore, before planning your trip, you should look for activities that interest you.

Apart from the activities mentioned above you can also go shopping in some of the world’s biggest shopping malls or have a calm day at a