Sen. Cruz Attends Shabbat at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, Stands in Solidarity with the Jewish Community in Texas 

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tonight issued the following statement after attending Shabbat services at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, one week after the hostage crisis during a Shabbat service at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Israeli Consul General Livia Link-Raviv and Randy Czarlinsky, the Regional Director of AJC Houston, were also in attendance.

“One week ago during Shabbat, a bigoted, anti-Semitic coward held four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville for hours. He targeted them because they were Jewish. In the aftermath of that attack, the Colleyville Jewish community has inspired Texas and the entire country with their strength and unity.

“This evening, it was an honor to join Congregation Beth Israel in Houston for Shabbat services and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in Texas and across the country. Now more than ever, we should all come together to support each other in the wake of last week’s attack.

The ancient hatred that is anti-Semitism has been on the rise all over the world. It is evil. There is no place for it in our society or any society, and we must reaffirm our unequivocal condemnation of anti-Semitism and commitment to fight it in all forms.”