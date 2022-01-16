Your favorite characters from the page…will soon arrive on a very near stage! The Taylor PlayMakers’ production of Seussical is just around the corner. Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant (play by sophomore Eduardo Agnese), The Cat in the Hat (junior Aidan Orsagos), Gertrude McFuzz (junior Kaila Doishi), Amazing Mayzie (senior Genevieve St Clair) and a little boy with a big imagination – JoJo (sophomore Helen Goeke). The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. Seussical is fun for the whole family! Performances take place January 20, 21, and 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the James E. Taylor Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $12. Reserved tickets are $15. Premium Reserved Tickets (including refreshments and an exclusive photo opportunity) are $35. All tickets are available online at www.taylorplaymakers.org.