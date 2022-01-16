Fort Bend County Master Gardeners have their annual fruit tree sale coming up in February

Plums, apples, and peaches are just some of the fruit trees that will be sold at the upcoming 22nd annual sale from 9 a.m. until noon (or until sold out). Learn more at https://fbmg.org/fruit-tree-sale/.

The sale will be at the George Pavilion of the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Hwy. 36 South, and will feature an estimated 75 different varieties of fruit trees and berries for sale with approximately 1,000 different plants available. Due to last year’s freeze, a limited number of citrus trees will be sold.

Fort Bend Master Gardeners will be available at the sale to answer questions so buyers can obtain the best information about how to plant and care for their new tree or plant.

A free online class “Growing Fruit Trees in Fort Bend County” also will feature the best planting and maintenance techniques as well as an overview of the fruit tree varieties available at the sale. The Feb. 5 class will begin at 10 a.m. People need to register in advance. Visit https://fbmg.org/2022-fts-class/ for details and to register.