Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey Launches Crime Task Force

Commissioner Ramsey rallies law enforcement agencies to tackle crime

Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey led a meeting today with nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies to discuss tactics on crime reduction.

“Just the other day, criminals barged into a home, murdered a grandmother, and injured her son. A couple of weeks ago, a father was killed walking into Chuck E. Cheese to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. Those are just two of more than 600 homicides we’ve seen over the last year. This has to stop. It’s completely unacceptable,” said Commissioner Tom Ramsey. “We’ve all seen that crime knows no boundaries. That’s why I’ve called a meeting with these law enforcement agencies. The goal is to collaborate and come up with solutions that actually work.”

The task force is currently comprised of law enforcement agencies that span from far northwest Harris County all the way to its eastern border, Crosby. During the meeting, the attendees shared successful tactics, talked about their needs, and discussed ways they can work together.

“Harris County has become a County of little to no consequences when it comes to breaking state law. Judges have dismissed thousands of criminal cases for little or no known reasons, which has emboldened criminals to victimize our residents, and they don’t deserve this,” said Constable Mark Herman, who recently donated $10,000 to Crime Stoppers. “We’re exhausting all avenues to combat this crime wave, including utilizing this task force. We’re banding together, my brothers and sisters in blue, and we won’t stop until our residents feel safe again.”

Although Harris County and cities have their own jurisdictions, various police departments were also in attendance to offer up ideas.

“We are looking forward to working with area agencies and sharing our resources with each other in order to link criminals to the multitude of crimes that they often commit that cross jurisdictional boundaries,” said Ray Schultz, Memorial Villages Police Chief. “The law enforcement agencies that encompass Precinct 3 are unified and committed to keeping our communities safe and free from crime.”

Commissioner Ramsey plans to expand this task force and host the meeting regularly, as well as use the information to bring proven solutions to Commissioners Court.

“Harris County has become synonymous with Gotham City, and it’s sad. I and the brave law enforcement leaders here with me are ready to get our cities and County back from the dangerous individuals who are overrunning them. There’s a lot of great minds coming together here, and I’m excited to see all that will come of this,” said Commissioner Ramsey.

For updates on Harris County Commissioner Precinct 3, follow us on Facebook (@Harris County Precinct 3

Commissioner’s Office), Twitter & Instagram (@HarrisCoPct3), and Nextdoor (Harris County Precinct 3

Commissioner’s Office).

Agencies in attendance included:

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Office

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton’s Office

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap’s Office

Spring Valley Village Police Department

Memorial Villages Police Department

Hedwig Village Police Department

Humble Police Department

Katy Police Department

Tomball Police Department

Travis County Precinct 3 Constable Stacy Suits’s Office