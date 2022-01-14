The 40 Acre conference will be the world’s largest minority financial equity conference on MLK weekend!! The goal is to create a billion-dollar minority revenue generating holiday #MLKBLACK MONDAY! (Black Friday is a 10-billion-dollar holiday). This is the foundation where we make 100 million dollars’ worth of revenue between all attendees, vendors, sponsors, celebrities, influencers during the weekend to decrease the wealth gap. This in-person and live stream experience will combine cashflow, community, and culture in an entertaining festival setting. (Virtual Event and in person components for select attendees)

The 40 acre conference team would like to thank the Houston Community for supporting the event!

Full Weekend Schedule www.40acreconference.org/schedule

40 Acre Pop-up Galleria Mall (Appreciation Night)

Wednesday Jan 12th 6-9pm

This will be collaborative kick off event that brings our sponsors, speakers and VIP guests together to promote the conference.

Our pop up in the Galleria Mall at Bumpboxx next to Saks 5th Avenue.

Bumpboxx- 5085 Westheimer Rd

MLK Dream Weekend (VIP Night)

Friday Jan 14th- We have our VIP Night with a gentleman that has fueled the music industry from behind the scenes, Harold Whaley, has made hundreds of millions of dollars in the crypto space (godfather of Crypto and the metaverse), also building an underwater NFTmuseum in the Bahamas. We also have 4 live performances. If you’re on this list as a Speaker, VIP attendee you have VIP tickets to this event. Limited tickets available

Ebony Music- 11681 Westheimer Rd

MLK Dream Weekend/ 40 Acre Conference ( Cashflow day)

Saturday Jan 15th- 10 Revolutionary Speaker Panels

Hip Hop Breakin Showcase , E-Sports Showcase, Fashion Show

Free Haircuts, City Vaccinations Tests, Sponsor Giveaways

One Sound Vibes- 3989 N Freeway, Houston, Tx 77022 Ste D and E)

MLK Dream Weekend/ 40 Acre Conference ( Community day)

Sunday Jan 16th- 10 Revolutionary Speaker Panels

Hip Hop Breakin ShowCase, E-Sports Showcase, Goya Community Give-a-way

Free Haircuts, City Vaccinations Tests, Sponsor Giveaways

One Sound Vibes- 3989 N Freeway, Houston, Tx 77022 Ste D and E)

MLK Dream Weekend/ 40 Acre Conference ( Culture day)

Monday Jay 17th – MLK Parades

10:00 am beginning at Smith and Lamar 1000 Smith Street

Concluding with a Press Conference at Post Houston at 2 pm

#MLK Black Monday, Do a deal, buy a product/service with a black/minority business

Battle of the Bands, Radio 1 Black Excellence Awards

Key Sponsors City of Houston Health Department, Post HTX, ION, One Sound Vibes Entertainment, Black Business Olympics, Afrovibes Entertainment, VIP Socio The Gent Spot, ION, Goya, Bumpboxx,Esposur, Click Gaming, Truso, HyperX, Black Business Expo, Matthew Broadcast Network, International Broadcast Media, Odem Group, Miles of Grace, Shotgunn Seltzer, Religion Tequila, Mercury Imports, Ilegal Mezcal, VIP Socio, Majic 102.1, 97.9 the box, Mozwell Studios,