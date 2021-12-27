TPWD Sets Public Scoping Meetings to Gather Input on Spotted Seatrout Regulations

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public input on the proposed rules changing bag and size limits for spotted seatrout on the middle and lower Texas coast. The proposed rules would reduce the spotted seatrout bag limit to 3 fish and restrict the allowable size to 17-23 inches for two years. The goal of this rule is to leave more spawning fish in the water for two spawning seasons in order to help the populations recover quickly from the 2021 winter storm. These regulation changes would only affect Matagorda Bay, San Antonio Bay, Aransas Bay, Corpus Christi Bay, and the Upper and Lower Laguna Madre systems.

The public is encouraged to provide comment on the proposed regulation changes. Opportunities to provide comments for or against these proposals include:

Public hearings: TPWD Coastal Fisheries staff will be hosting several public hearings on the coast to receive input from stakeholders and constituents concerning the proposed regulation changes. Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Natural Resources Center (Room 1003), Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, 309 Railroad Street, Port Isabel, TX 78578 Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Aquarium at Rockport Harbor Education Center, 706 Navigation Circle, Rockport, TX 78382 Thursday, Jan.13 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. at the USDA Bauer Building, 186 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Online: Official public comments of the changes can be provided on the TPWD public comment page until Jan. 26.

Official public comments of the changes can be provided on the TPWD public comment page until Jan. 26.

Phone or Email: The Coastal Fisheries Division at 512-389-8575 or cfish@tpwd.texas.gov

Zoom Webinar: TPWD Coastal Fisheries staff will present proposed fishing regulation changes and answer questions in an online webinar on Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The webinar will also be posted on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's YouTube channel and Facebook page.