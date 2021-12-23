Select the Correct Shape of Your Cowboy Hat – Guidelines for Buying the Correct Cowboy Hat

You could be purchasing a hat for the hundredth time or the first time, but it could be that you have a tough time in getting the correct fit to your hat. Many like you wants the hat to complement their personality. Here the possibilities are endless.

So, when you are all set to find the best womens cowboy hats it’s essential to choose a shape that matches your distinctive facial features. Once you know the correct hat size, it’s necessary to decide which hat will match your hat shape.

Recognizing the face shapes for selecting the hat shape

Oval shaped face

Do you have an oval-shaped face? If yes, then you’re lucky! Almost any brim and crown combination will suit your face shape. Here it would help if you considered your personality. You can begin with a high crown that comes with a medium brim, and after there, you can go about anywhere you want. It’s best to leave the crown open and slightly raise the brim along with a dip on the front.

Round shaped face

The asymmetrical shapes can enable your face to appear symmetrical. If you have a round face, then a cowboy hat with a high crown and slanted brim will complement your face. However, make sure to avoid wide brims and rounded crowns. One of the best suggestions here is to customize the “Canadian” or “Brick” crease, sharp square brim, and shallow side vents with a much deeper front dip.

Long shaped face

If your face shape is thin, elongated, and long, you need to sport a cowboy hat that isn’t very tall or short. It’s because both can exaggerate your face shape. You can opt-in for a medium crown height which can get placed low on the forehead. It is the best choice. Make sure to avert flat or short brims that will put more emphasis on your face’s long lines, and choose a wide, curved brim. The best pick for you will be the Cattleman crease, which is a square, tight brim.

Square shaped face

If you have strong cheekbones, a square jawline, and a broad forehead, then you need to say yes to the wide brim. The lady’s cowboy hats that are round and come with curved brims can counter the strong jaws. Also, a floppy cowboy hat with a soft brim can contrast the boxy face shape. Make sure to avert the harsh cuts and creases. One of the best suggestions here is the “Cool Hand Luke” crease along with shallow side vents on each side and a minimal curved brim.

The heart shaped face

Usually, a heart-shaped face comes with wide cheekbones, a broad forehead, and a pointed chin. You can balance the forehead width by opting in for a medium or small brim. You can choose the “Winslow” crown shape which can complement your look. Make sure that you don’t opt-in for the larger brims, which can accentuate the wide forehead. One of the best recommendations is the “teardrop” or the “Winslow” crease along with the short brim hat. You could make the brim flat and also ask for the medium to big dip on the hat front.

The diamond-shaped face

Is your face angular and is wide towards the cheekbone? And do you also have a small forehead and thin jaw and wish to elongate these features? If yes, you can opt-in for a wide or moderate brim, along with a shallow crown, for wearing the hat further back on your head. Make sure that you avert the floppy hats as it can cast a weird shadow on an angular face. You can opt-in for a “cattleman” and “cutter” crease with no dip towards the front side and an angled brim.

The notable brims

The Cutter and the George Straight crease have been present for nearly 25 years and come with a square front. It’s essential to ensure that you place the width outside, and here you will find that the temples are a good way to measure. Also, the dip towards the front is your personal preference. There are few people who opt-in for a deeper dip in comparison to others.

The functionality

Side vents will be optional for you if you prefer it deep or shallow. You can add the cutter bumps to the side vents which will keep the hats down and make it apt for a few events.

However, in the end, everything boils down to your lifestyle, preference, and personality. You can get in touch with a professional hat maker and allow the best hat shapers to help you come across the best hat that will help to “shape” a brand-new look for you. Today, there are several online stores that enable you to customize the hat shape. Once you get convinced about your hat shape that complements your face shape, you can opt-in for it and sport it the way you like.