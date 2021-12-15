Katy And Houston Are Embracing A Return To The Outdoors

Texas has a long history when it comes to the great outdoors, and the impact of the pandemic has reminded many citizens of that. Reuters have highlighted the distinct lack of interest from consumers in shopping malls, with the struggling Galleria, Houston , a clear indicator of what priorities consumers have when it comes to picking up their goods. Indeed, the need for open-air and roomy accommodation, in spaces both commercial and residential, has led to a quiet revolution in Katy and beyond. This should help to improve the all-round health of Katy natives.

Nature at the core

The nod given to natural features and the appreciation of the need for the outdoors is best seen in new developments. Community Impact Newspaper has highlighted one such development in Katy, the Katy Boardwalk District. The district of course has classic communal features, such as green spaces and lawns maintained by residential facilities management and commercial, but has also gathered additional interest through its use of a protected nature reserve . Having standard garden spaces is important for communal spaces, mixed-use and otherwise, but having the nature reserve there takes it to the next level. It’s important to accept the positive impact that wildlife and nature has on human aspects of living, and bringing it into the very areas in which Texans live and work is a unique and effective way to present that.

Learning every day

That focus on nature has been taken to another level at the 3B Learning Center. A further profile by Community Impact highlights the good work being done there in preserving rare butterflies and, even better, helping local residents and children to understand the role of these insects in society and in the history of the state. This is another way of developing communal urban spaces, but in a way that has a more subtle yet even more important impact. Allowing insects to return in greater numbers benefits the entire city.

A further education

Something a little less urban-focused, yet as important as other areas, is, arguably, the new Dig World currently breaking ground near Katy Mills . As ABC highlights, the primary purpose of the venture is to provide kids with a fun experience using the big rigs and tools that construction firms rely on. However, there’s also an element of planning for the future. The attraction plans to provide an education as to the burden that construction places on local areas, and looks at options for more eco-friendly development in the future. That’s crucial; it will help the city to develop an overall greater knowledge of what’s needed to enjoy a high quality of life, and how developments can promote those amenities without needing to compromise on ethics.

Katy is presenting a very modern face of mixed-use developments. This is entirely through the use of green spaces. Whether classic landscaping, that provides relief and an urban oasis, or entire areas designed to inspire, change is afoot and Katy is at the forefront.