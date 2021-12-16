NFL Profiles: Jacksonville Jaguars

Who are the Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Jaguars play in the AFC of the NFL. They began play in 1995 as an expansion team alongside the Carolina Panthers. Their first college draft pick was future All-Pro Tackle Tony Boselli, who served as the anchor of a productive offense which helped them become a winning franchise.

They made an early impact on the NFL, as they qualified for the playoffs during four of their first five seasons. Between their second and fifth seasons, they made four playoff runs, two division titles, and two AFC championship games appearances. They are known as the younger NFL expansion team to appear at a conference championship and clinch their conference’s top seed.

However, after their early successes in their inaugural seasons, they found less success. They have only had three playoff appearances and one division title since the turn of the millennium.

There are only four NFL franchises who have never played a Super Bowl, and the Jacksonville Jaguars is one of them.

History of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They posted a 4-12 record in their inaugural season, and they went 9-7 and earned a spot in the AFC playoffs the next season, thanks to the play of quarterback Mark Brunell and wide receiver Jimmy Smith.

They then won two postseason games on the road before they lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game. After another qualification for the playoffs in 1997, they added running back Fred Taylor to their offense in 1998 and won their first division title. Their next year saw a record of 14-2, which was the best in the NFL. However, they were upset by their rival the Tennessee Titans in the Championship game, and thus they did not make it to the NFL Super Bowl that year.

Their beginning was amazing, and they started off really epic in the NFL, however, after this, things got slow, and from 2000 to 2003, they won no more than seven games in any season. Luckily in 2005-2007, they returned to the postseason but were eliminated by the Patriots on every single occasion. By 2008 their play fell off even more, and in 2012 they registered an NFL worst record of 2-14.

They kept trying and in 2013, they sacrificed a regular season home game to host a contest in London to build up their international appeal. Although this did work, their poor on-field play carried on, and aside from a rekindling in 2017, they’ve not really returned to their former glory since,

How are they doing in the 2021-2022 Season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the underdogs of the NFL, and no one expects them to win. They have never won a league championship or a conference championship. They have won three division championships, two in the late 90s and one in 2017. However, they have not seen much action overall. They have appeared in 7 playoffs, which shows promise, however, they are not likely to make it to the Super Bowl any time soon.

This can be seen by their current win-loss ratio in this season. The Jaguars have the third lowest win-loss ratio in the whole NFL. The lowest is Detroit at 1-11-1, followed by the Houston Texans at 2-11-0, and then the Jacksonville Jaguars, who matched Houston at 2-11-0.

Their first win of the season was against the Miami Dolphins, who they beat 23-20 on the 17th October, and then after that they did not win again until they played against the Buffalo Bills when they won 9-6 on the 7th November. These wins are unique and surprising, especially with the Bills, who have great Super Bowl odds to make the playoffs.

However, these were the only two wins they got this season, so far, and the remainder of the time they got beat, and beat again. Only recently on the 12th December did they face the Titans and get slaughtered 20-0. The Rams beat them 37-7, the Seahawks 31-7, the Cardinals 31-19 and so on.

We still hold out hope for the Jaguars, this season is just not their season, but there is much yet to be said about what will happen in their future. All they need is a coach and quarterback team like the ones we have seen in the past that carried other underdog teams to glory!