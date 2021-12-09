New World Suffers Rollback after Accidentally Giving Players Free Gold

You will be shocked after knowing that an MMO had accidentally given up 300K gold to some players. It was just an accident, and now developers are rolling back the situation. Recently, Amazon Game Studio has explained briefly that lengthy downtime and a rollback process for serves in Europe was caused by a bug that offered a tremendous amount of gold to players.

The scenario was changed entirely when some players reported waking up with many gold coins added to their accounts without making any purchases. Unfortunately, things drastically changed and brought a big problem; meanwhile, it caused the servers to require downtime, as many players have spent money buying a huge amount of items.

What happened with Free Gold?

As mentioned, developers got activated after finding players having free gold in a huge amount and took their servers down for a while to roll back the situation and offer fair gameplay to their users. Most players who got free coins have spent purchasing premium items. For those who don’t know Gold, it is a premium currency that players worldwide utilize to buy things, equipment, and weapons.

How to Earn Free Gold in New World?

Earning gold in New World isn’t a big deal, but you can’t stack up gold more; therefore, you should use the real-world money to buy some premium items and other stuff. However, you have another option to buy New World cd keys, visiting game marketplaces like Gamecamp.gg, which lets you save some money. Besides, many gold generator sites are floating across the internet that won’t help you earn gold for free. We suggest you keep a distance from those sites and use valid methods to earn gold. The possible ways to make free gold are the following:

Resource Gathering

Crafting Items

Leveling Up

Trading with Players at TP (Trading Post)

Questing

Learn New World Gold Economy

New World Developer Explained

The developer explained that the wide-reaching effects of the free distributed gold bug meant a rollback was soon deemed. Upon investigating, they confirmed no clear path could be used to reverse the gold from those players who were granted money; however, the secondary effects involved lots of players and systems. Therefore, the developer had decided to roll back characters, trading posts, and companies just before modifying the database.