How To Organize The Best Football Party

Here’s how to make your party the talk of the town

We’re well into football season now and if you’ve not thrown a football party yet, maybe now is the time. If you’re lucky enough to have a group of friends that love the game as much as you do then it’s the perfect excuse to get everybody together, and if it all goes well then it might become the new favorite tradition.

These are a few helpful tips to ensure that your football party goes off with a bang. We’ve included ways to alter and amend each tip to suit firstly, your budget and secondly your hosting style. Some of us love a no-frills affair, whilst others prefer putting on the Ritz.

Whichever kind of party you prefer, you can’t fail with this advice.

Get Everyone On The Same Side

Whether you’re supporting the underdog or the reigning champion, it’s important to make sure that none of your guests are going to feel ostracized. After all, if you’ve got one guest who’s supporting the underdog and the rest are supporting a team that’s made it onto the NFL picks from OLBG you can bet that the underdog might be feeling a little left out.

Even if you’re not planning on having a bet, it’s a good idea to only invite friends that support the same team. There’s plenty of time for fraternizing with the enemy, but not on football night. The other good thing about having a one-team-only guestlist is that it makes the decorations a whole lot easier.

Set The Scene

You can have some real fun with setting your house up ready for the big game. Those with a big budget can go to town buying official flags, banners and foam fingers to pin to the walls in every corner of the house.

Those with a smaller budget might have to get a little more creative, but you’ll still see fantastic results. Colored balloons are a great place to start and can be bought super cheaply. You can opt for just your team’s colors on their own, or once the balloons are blown up, you can decorate them with your slogan, or even your logo if you’re artistically inclined.

Homemade flags and banners are a really personal touch and will definitely be appreciated by your guests, plus they’re even cheaper than balloons! You can take the decorating to whatever degree you want, a couple of balloons might be more than enough for a more casual party host.

Consider Your Screening Options Carefully

Arguably the most important aspect of your party is going to be making sure that everyone can see the game. You can have all the decorations in the world, but if your guests can’t watch the game, then what’s the point?

If you’re lucky enough to have a big television then you can probably stick with that, but if not then don’t panic. It’s surprisingly cheap to buy (or rent) a projector nowadays and that means that the size of your screen is dictated by the size of your largest wall. Simply set the projector up facing the wall and make sure that the wall you choose is either free of any decoration, or covered by a large white sheet. An old bed sheet will do, but you can buy a proper screen fixing if you plan to throw screening parties often.

Whether you opt for television or a projector, make sure that you’ve got enough seating for your guests. It’s one thing standing up to watch the game at the stadium, but quite another in someone’s living room.

Nobody Goes Home Hungry

Caption: Everyone loves a half-time barbecue

Laying on a few snacks always goes down well. There’ll often be a few beers consumed and nobody wants that on an empty stomach. Salty snacks are absolutely the way forward, so crisps, nuts and pretzels will be much appreciated. Sandwiches are always popular too and are easy to whip up on the morning of the game.

If you really want to go to town then you could go down the themed snacks route, with these brilliant football-shaped appetizers. Some stadiums have food that they’re famous for, so if you’ve got a lot of diehard fans coming they might appreciate your take on the fan-favorite matchday snack. The other options is to pull out all the stops with a barbecue. Hotdogs and burgers make the perfect half-time food and if you’ve got a lot of guests coming then some will be more than happy to bring along a salad, or some buns. Paper plates and cups are a real savior if you’re having a big party, as washing up often takes more time than eating.