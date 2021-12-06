Madison Square Garden Partners With BetMGM to Bring Sports Betting to NY

To get ready for 2022’s Super Bowl online sports betting action, Madison Square Garden is entering a partnership with BetMGM. As part of the multi-year partnership, it will enjoy several brand awareness boosting benefits: brand integration during live game coverage and in digital platforms, commercial displays, and more.

Currently, BetMGM is widely regarded as one of the most popular online gambling platforms of all time, having a strong presence in numerous NY sports betting apps with a solid follower base on social media. The perks of the partnership are expected to contribute to the growth of its popularity even further, thanks to brand integration inside The Garden, dashboard and LED signage at Rangers games, etc.

Moreover, the digital marketing campaigns will go beyond on-premises advertising due to promotion on social media, as both the Knicks and the Rangers will be promoting BetMGM’s brand on their official social media channels. This includes Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To make for a mutually beneficial relationship, BetMGM customers will be invited to participate in both teams’ live events as part of a premium experience.

In concrete terms, BetMGM will be mentioned several times during live game coverage of the following teams:

– New Jersey Devils

– Rangers

– Knicks

– New York Islanders

Additional promotion will come in the form of having its brand displayed on MSG Networks during live game events and airing its commercials spots. Since The Garden is home to digital boards millions of people walk by daily, this will also serve as another venue of promotion.

The partnership is bound to be of particular interest to anyone who loves engaging in mobile sports gaming, as it’s expected to serve as a catalyst for sports betting in New York. In one of its recent decisions, much like the one in Houston, the local government has given the green light to anything mobile sports betting related and brought several providers on board. Among these are FanDuel, Wynn Bet, Resorts World, DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and more. Up to this point, nine operators have been able to secure a NY mobile betting license.

Although New York has a comparatively high tax rate of 51%, the region could end up becoming one of the country’s largest and most profitable markets. This is due to its market-friendly attributes, such as having a high population of 20 million people, a competitive mindset, and lucrative offerings being offered as an effort to attract new players.

Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president of marketing partnerships at MSG Entertainment, shared that only the world-renowned brands get a chance to appear under the MSG umbrella, all of which set the bar for excellence, exposure, and engagement. These, as he believes, help drive sports betting’s continued growth.

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer at BetMGM, is excited to be partnering up with what he calls “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” The company’s future growth may very well depend on it.

Tom Reeg, CEO at Caesars Entertainment, is full of enthusiasm and very much excited that mobile sports betting is coming to New York. Given that it houses more than 19 million people, he believes this fulfills its criteria to become the most prominent sports betting market in the US.

If everything goes as planned, New York will be ready to start next year’s Super Bowl with a bang, giving it the support it needs through legalizing online sports betting offerings. For the next ten years, the companies operating under the newly-granted license will have to fork over 51% of their revenue collected as tax. New York officials believe mobile gambling will generate roughly $482 in tax revenue.