6 Best Online Casinos in Katy Texas With Huge Crypto Bonuses and +300 Free Spins

Choosing a legal and reliable crypto casino might be difficult when living in Texas. Luckily, we studied and identified those online casinos that you might try out. Check out this article for more additional information.

Table of Contents

Step-By-Step Guide To Choose a Reliable Crypto Casino

Step 1: Check for Casino License

Step 2: Check Analytics

Step 3: Read and Compare Bonuses

Step 4: Check Available Banking Options

Step 5: Check for Identity Verification

Step 6: Browse and Compare Different Games

6 Best Bitcoin Casinos

WildCasino – Best For Welcome Bonus

7BitCasino – Best For Variety of Banking Options

BetOnline – Best For Dedicated Customer Support

Bitcoin Penguin – Best For Cryptocurrencies Payment Options

BitcoinCasino.us – Best For US Gamblers

SuperSlots – Best For Numerous Bonuses

Where Can I Choose a Reliable Crypto Casino?

How Big is the Gambling Industry?

What Bonuses are Available for Players?

Is Online Casino Legal?

Conclusion

Best Online Casinos in Katy Texas

Introduction

Currently, you cannot find any real money casinos that are legal in Texas. Unfortunately, players cannot gamble and reach those online casinos that offer cash prizes, including online slots and online poker rooms. However, gamblers have the opportunity to play social casinos that include popular games like blackjack and slots. If you want to find up-to-date information about legal online casinos in Texas, make sure to visit BestCryptoCasino.today for more additional data about this topic.

Crypto gambling becomes more popular amongst gamblers day by day. The reason gamblers like to play crypto casinos is that it allows them both entertainment and a chance to earn real money. Nonetheless, every player is looking for a unique experience that might include being able to earn money and trying versatile games while depositing cryptocurrencies instead of real money. As a result, we studied and determined the 6 Best Bitcoin Casinos that you might like playing shortly, being in Texas or almost any other country in the world:

Step-By-Step Guide To Choose a Reliable Crypto Casino

Picking a reliable crypto casino might be challenging, especially for new-time players. Luckily, we studied and created a step-by-step guide to help you in this process.

Step 1: Check for Casino License

It is necessary to check and confirm that the chosen online casino has a registration. Besides, the first thing you should do is check if the online casino has restrictions for some countries to play. It will save time while comparing different factors in case your country prohibits you from playing.

Step 2: Check Analytics

Askgamblers.com is a trustworthy website where you can find reviews for various online casinos. When checking askgamblers.com, you will have the opportunity to read and compare benefits, bonuses, pros/cons, banking options, and other essential factors that can help you choose the most appropriate online casino.

Step 3: Read and Compare Bonuses

Checking for bonuses might be one of the crucial things to do. Most of the online casinos provide players with similar bonuses, making it not enjoyable to play. However, you can find those casinos that offer you a great welcome package to earn extra bonuses. That is what we extremely recommend checking and comparing bonuses from different casinos to ensure you choose the one you like most.

Step 4: Check Available Banking Options

Banking options differ from casino to casino. We recommend choosing crypto gambling sites that accept cryptocurrencies as it is one of the safest methods, where you do not need to disclose personal information.

Yet, note that every banking option charges different fees, as well as having a set limit for deposits and withdrawals. If you compare versatile online casinos, you might have a chance to find a preferred banking option that offers minimum fees and maximum deposit and withdrawal options.

Step 5: Check for Identity Verification

If you are looking to gamble anonymously, make sure to read the terms and conditions for the chosen online casino. Most reputable platforms respect customers’ privacy and offer the most appropriate rules to ensure security and any possible leak of personal information.

Step 6: Browse and Compare Different Games

Last but not least, it is in your interest to check and compare games in different crypto casinos. Depending on your gaming interests, you might choose sites that offer games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, slot games, or live dealer games, to enjoy the whole entertainment process.

6 Best Bitcoin Casinos

What Gamblers Think:

According to customer reviews, WildCasino offers rare bitcoin slots that you cannot find at any other online casino. Besides, WildCasino has regular promotions, that include Tuesday Top Up, refer-a-friend, Hump Day Special, etc. In addition, WildCasino has an instant-play casino software that allows players to access websites without downloading any software.

Expert Commentary:

WildCasino is the best bitcoin casino, launched in 2018, providing great benefits to gamblers. One of the crucial factors is that the casino has a Panama Gaming Commission license, making the website trustworthy. Besides, new players have the opportunity to claim a large welcome bonus of $5,000, making it exciting to play. WildCasino offers different banking options to the customer, including MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Bank Wire, MoneyGram, Check by Mail, and Ethereum. Depending on the type of banking option, players will be required to pay additional fees. For instance, credit cards and money orders charge 3% additional fees, while cryptocurrencies do not require any fees.

At WildCasino, you can find a wide selection of games that use BetSoft software. Games like roulette, baccarat, blackjack, craps, keno, poker, three-card rummy, slot games, and live casino are available on WildCasino. Please note that the platform has restrictions for the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, North Korea, Poland, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, players from other countries, including the United States, are welcome to play at WildCasino.

If you require assistance, the crypto gambling site provides 24/7 customer support to help you resolve any problem. However, there is no live chat or phone number to contact them. Instead, you can reach them at cssupport@wildcasino.ag.

Bonus: Welcome Bonus $5,000

What Gamblers Think:

At Trustpilot, 7BitCasino has a rating of 3.4 stars out of 79 available reviews. The customer states that the casino allows players to collect comp points when making a real money bet in slots. Also, players like the idea of playing with different cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and LTC. Gamblers like 7BitCasino for the variety of banking methods that they provide to their customers.

Expert Commentary:

7BitCasino is the best crypto casino, with a valid Curacao license, that can be played on all compatible devices and platforms, including mobile and desktop devices. New gamers can claim a welcome bonus that includes a 100% bonus and 100 free spins. Also, 7BitCasino accepts different payment methods that include credit and debit cards, web wallets, and other deposits through PaySafeCard, Trustly, or Interac. In addition, players have the opportunity to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Cubits if they prefer to avoid traditional banking options. While all payments are instantly processed, you still might have to wait up to two hours.

7BitCasino offers a variety of games, specifically including 39 jackpot slots, 620 slot games, 9 blackjacks, 1 American blackjack, 8 Roulette games, 3 baccarat games, 4 table poker games, 27 video poker games, 1 scratch game, 1 keno game, 15 game providers, and several live casino games. However, a casino restricted several countries to play, including Spain, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands.

Bonus: Welcome Bonus:100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

What Gamblers Think:

According to AskGamblers, BetOnline casino has a customer rating of 4.82 stars. Mostly, players like a wide selection of games, like casino options, fast payments, and crypto deposits options. Besides, BetOnline does not have a withdrawal limit but does have withdrawal time, depending on the selected banking option.

Expert Commentary:

BetOnline is the best crypto betting site, providing players with a wide selection of Betsoft games and 24/7 live casinos. Besides, BetOnline has a valid license from the government of Panama. It accepts different payment options like cheques, money order, person to person, visa, skrill, bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, ripple, and bank wire transfer.

As mentioned above, BetOnline offers a variety of different games that specifically include virtual games and live games. Players can choose from different 3D video slots, table games, video poker games, and live casino options. Like many other crypto casinos, BetOnline also has a list of restricted countries that includes players from Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Serbia, and Ukraine. Meanwhile, players from other countries, especially the United States, are welcome to join and play games at BetOnline.

BetOnline provides players with 24/7 customer support through three different options like live chat, phone, and email. Additionally, players from Canada and the United States have access to the toll-free number, while other players use an international number. Yet, note that it is essential to select the correct email for addressing a specific issue. It helps customer representatives to increase response times while individually assisting every client.

Bonus: $3,000 Casino Bonus

What Gamblers Think:

At Trustpilot, Bitcoin Penguin has a customer rating of 2.0 stars from 19 reviews. While some customers are concerned about deposit time, others state that Bitcoin Penguin is a decent casino for DOGE and BTC. Indeed, Bitcoin Penguin struggles with multiple customer complaints that hopefully will be resolved shortly.

Expert Commentary:

Bitcoin Penguin is a US-focused online casino, founded in 2014 with a valid Costa Rica license. A casino provides numerous bonuses to the players, including a welcome bonus, consisting of a 100% bonus and 100 free spins. Bitcoin Penguin accepts various banking payments, including bitcoin, litecoin, tether, ethereum, bitcoin cash, and dogecoin. Nonetheless, it is compatible with almost every electronic device like Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows, Mac, and Samsung Galaxy tab.

Bitcoin Penguin has a huge games selection to satisfy every customer, including jackpot games, casual games, roulette, poker games, video poker, card games, slots, and various casino games. However, a casino has restrictions on several countries, specifically those that prohibit gambling. Bitcoin Penguin recommends players check countries’ laws before trying to gamble on the website.

Bonus: Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

What Gamblers Think:

BitcoinCasino.us has a rating of 2.4 stars out of eight reviews at Trustpilot. Most of the customers left satisfied with the casino experience, highlighting that withdrawals were processed very quickly.

Expert Commentary:

BitcoinCasino.us is an online casino, established in 2017, providing players with various bonuses that include a welcome package that consists of 5 BTC and 10 free spins. BitcoinCasino.us accepts different banking options, including bitcoin, dogecoin, ethereum, and litecoin. Meanwhile, a casino is compatible with Android, iPad, iPhone, Windows, and Mac, making it easily accessible for most players.

BitcoinCasino.us has different games selection on the website. In particular, it includes jackpot games, video slots games, tables games such as roulette, blackjack, and card games.

In terms of customer service, players have access to several support channels. It includes a FAQ section, where gamblers can find answers to the most common questions, and live chat. Using the latter, players are promised to receive a unique experience, where representatives will help come up with the resolution that benefits both the player and the company.

Bonus: Welcome Bonus: Get Up to 5 BTC and 10 FREE SPINS

What Gamblers Think:

Customer reviews on ask gamblers are quite positive towards Super Slots casino. Players like the variety of games from BetSoft, Rival, and ViG, plus compatibility with iOS, Android, BlackBerry, and Windows mobile devices. Also, customers mention the variety of promotions that SuperSlots casino has: Welcome Bonus, the Hot Streak, Refer-a-Friend, Slots Stampede, Hump Day Special, Blackjack Tournaments, and VIP Reload Bonus.

Expert Commentary:

Super Slots is an online crypto casino launched in 2020, providing one of the highest welcome bonuses of 400%. Yet, many other promotions are available for all players, such as weekly bonuses, VIP offers, refer-a-friend discounts, and jackpot perks. Meanwhile, a casino has multiple banking options to give every player a chance to deposit and withdraw money as they like. Super Slots accepts credit cards, bank wires, bitcoin cash, and Ethereum. Besides, there are minimal banking fees to ensure customers satisfaction and leave more money to gamble.

Super Slots has a variety of games, including roulette, baccarat, blackjack, craps, keno, poker, three-card rummy, war, slot games, and live casino games. Unfortunately, gamblers from Afghanistan, Australia, Cuba, France, Lebanon, Panama, the United Kingdom, Yemen, and Zimbabwe cannot play at Super Slots. Meanwhile, other players, including those from the US, are welcome to join for the outstanding experience.

Super Slots casino provides players with 24/7 customer service support to deal with any questions. The estimated time for email response usually varies between one hour. Customers are encouraged to contact the customer support team to resolve any type of problem in a short period of time.

Bonus: Welcome Bonus 400%

FAQ

1. How Can I Choose a Reliable Crypto Casino?

When choosing a crypto casino, it is important to select the one that has a valid license. However, it is quite easy to find a crypto casino in the current market. If you have any doubts about the selected crypto gambling site, make sure to check customer insights and expert evaluation on trusted websites like Redditt, Trustpilot, and AskGamblers. It can help you avoid playing on scam websites and protect your personal information.

Also, note that the websites we mentioned in this article might not be legal in your country. Before accessing the website, ensure checking the list of restricted countries for every selected online casino.

2. How Big is the Gambling Industry?

The cryptocurrency gambling market roughly reached $150 million in September 2020. These numbers were taken from the 22 top gambling websites accepting cryptocurrency payment options, where they state that more than $3 million cryptocurrencies worth varies between 22 websites.

3. What Bonuses are Available for Players?

In the current market, different casinos provide different bonuses for new and existing gamers. Most of the crypto casinos have a valid welcome package that the new players can access. In these cases, new players have the opportunity to claim bonus prizes and try their luck.

However, some of the crypto casinos offer various promotions to existing customers. It means that everyone, including new players, can claim weekly bonuses, VIP offers, or participate in tournaments. If you are into different perks, we highly recommend checking the crypto casino’s website before starting the gameplay.

4. Is Online Casino Legal?

Online casinos, including crypto gambling sites, are legal in most countries around the world. While no law prohibits people from playing online casinos, it is important to double-check it within your country.

Some of the Bitcoin gambling platforms have restricted access to specific regions all over the world. It is your responsibility to avoid playing if your country is listed on the website. Also, make sure to check laws, regarding online gambling, in your home country to prevent consequences.

5. Is Cryptocurrency Real?

Technically, cryptocurrencies are valid money, while they do not have a physical type. It simply means that you can convert cryptocurrency to any fiat currency and withdraw real cash if you like. Besides, you can use crypto coins to buy anything you like, everywhere in the world.

Conclusion

With the help of customer reviews and thorough research, we selected the best crypto casinos available on the market in Katy, Texas. We recommend reading and comparing customer reviews and expert feedback before individually accessing the online crypto casino websites.

It is highly recommended to choose those online casinos that provide a valid license. Also, make sure to check for identity verification requirements in case you prefer to gamble anonymously. Besides, you might want to check available banking options, deposit and withdrawals limits and fees, before accessing the website. Finally, a wide selection of games is a good factor for the crypto casino as it allows you to choose the one that fits you more.

DISCLAIMER

Please note that all online casinos are 18+ and you should not attempt playing if you do not meet the age requirement.

On the other hand, if you struggle with the gambling problem, please do not hesitate to contact the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit extra helpful resources that can help you cope with the gambling addiction:

GamblersAnonymous.org

ncpgambling.org

GamblingTherapy.org