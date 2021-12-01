A Simple Guide to the Basics of Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the most successful casino games around. But even if you’ve played it before, there are still terms and rules that make it more complicated than your average game like Blackjack or slots. That’s why this article gives you a simple guide to help you understand some of the basics of Baccarat.

Why do people play Baccarat?

The reason for this is quite simple. The purpose of the game is to get as close as possible to 9 with two cards. Cards 2-9 are worth their number, while 10s and face cards are worth zero. So if you have a 5 and a 6, you have either 17 or 18 depending on what your first card was.

Each hand starts with a player who places an ‘ante’ bet, which is their payment to the casino for playing the game. After that, two cards are dealt from a deck of seven and you must decide whether your hand will be “player” or “banker”. If you choose a banker, your cards will go in favor of the casino. On the other hand, choosing a player means you win if they have a 7 or higher combination (2-6 is worth nothing). You can also choose a tie.

How do you place your ante bet?

This is one of the most basic rules about Baccarat (บาคาร่า). Slide your chips into the box labeled as such. Different casinos have different amounts that they allow you to bet on each hand, and some might even go as high as $3,000. Aside from that, it’s up to your preference of how much you want to wager.

How do you win?

Some players are happy with their ante bets alone. Others are setting the stage for bigger victories by placing insurance bets. Insurance works like ante, but instead of sliding your chips into the designated box, you bet directly against the dealer. If the dealer loses by getting a 7 or higher, your insurance bet is paid out at 8:1 odd. However, if he has 16 or 17 (10 being worth 0), by law he must stand on those numbers.

What is the most important rule of Baccarat?

The game doesn’t end until you either hit a total of 8 or 9. So keep this in mind when deciding on if you want to bet ‘player’ or ‘banker’. It’s very rare for someone to have dealt 10s, so if you have two cards totaling 13-17, your best bet may be choosing a player.

Why do they sometimes not play with 8s and 9s?

Some casinos use the rules set out by the original casino that Baccarat was created at, but because you aren’t playing with 8 or 9 doesn’t mean it’s completely impossible. The 4th card you are dealt will determine whether you win, lose, or push the bet if it’s an 8 or 9. The other option is to split your hand into two separate hands.

Many more rules go along with Baccarat (บาคาร่า) that you should know about before playing. But this should give you a brief overview of how the game works. Some casinos might have different rules when it comes to certain situations surrounding the game, so make sure you always do some research before playing online.