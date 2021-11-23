Traditional vs. Digital Advertising For Law Firms: 6 Reasons You Need Both

Law firms are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of integrating traditional marketing with digital marketing for their businesses.

And, as your marketing team explores the different types of advertising for law firms and which ones it needs to factor into its marketing strategy, it’ll be a good idea if you married your digital and traditional marketing efforts for maximum effect.

Before you dismiss this as being too much work, below, take a look at what you stand to gain as a company. Here are some reasons why law firms need to use both traditional and digital marketing:

More Referrals

One of the most effective ways your law firm can market itself is through word-of-mouth referrals. These referrers are often the result of your law firm having strong relationships with its clients. You want to encourage these relationships by using both traditional and digital marketing strategies.

Having a website that acts as a meeting place for those inside and outside of your network can help your law firm establish deep connections with referral sources, which you can use as leverage for communication.

In addition to gaining more leads from existing clients, if your law firm has a solid online presence, then it’s much more likely that you’ll find it easier to build partnerships with other law firms in your area.

The Yelp Effect

Yelp has become one of the most popular review sites on the World Wide Web. Law firms can’t afford not to be present on Yelp or sites like it! You’ll need to be proactive when monitoring what is said about your firm there.

Law firms have the chance to respond to negative reviews to improve their online reputation, and you can gain positive attention by actively encouraging happy customers to post reviews of their own. The good thing is you won’t even have to pay for this service, although it’s a highly effective digital platform that your marketing team should, no doubt, factor into their marketing strategy, along with the good old telemarketing, printing, and broadcasting techniques.

You Can Establish Yourself As An Industry Leader

Many law firm owners have reported that they get more clients when they position themselves as thought leaders in their respective industry. When you use both traditional and digital marketing strategies, this goal becomes much more attainable since you’re able to broaden the platforms through which you can try to establish your authority on the market. It’s true that the more people see your company name and marketing materials, the better chances of them remembering or trusting you whenever they have to choose an attorney.

Law firms that use traditional marketing techniques, such as press releases and direct mail, together with digital strategies, such as guest blogging and search engine marketing, have a better chance of being seen within their respective industries as experts, which they can later on leverage to attract the attention of target clients.

You should try to interact with other law blogs and websites that share information about legal issues and news. This not only helps law firms get their name out there, but it can provide them with leads from potential clients who notice your social media posts or blog comments.

You Can Improve Your Search Engine Ranking

When consumers search for law firms, your number one goal should be ensuring that your law firm’s website appears on the first page of the search engine results.

If you’ve been driving a marketing campaign through flyer distribution, running TV and radio ads, while you’re also sponsoring social media and Google ads, then all the traffic you’re trying to channel will need a centralized place to flow to. For this, you can have a direct phone number for those who prefer calling or are limited to that option, then you also need a specialized landing page or a website page created to encourage a specific action depending on your current goals as a company. The landing page and the website should both be well-optimized for search engines.

This way, your digital and traditional marketing strategies work together at every stage of your marketing and help you land more clients.

Your law firm can also improve its ranking by including links back to its site within guest blogs they contribute to, writing press releases for traditional and digital marketing purposes, publishing law firm news items on industry-specific websites, and creating new content regularly.

You Can Keep Up With Changes In Your Industry

Changing market conditions are something all law firms must constantly race with. But, if your law firm has integrated traditional marketing with digital marketing strategies, then it could better prepare itself for such changes.

Law firm websites should be frequently updated to include any new information about the law firm, as well as law industry news or legal issues related to law. Additionally, the Internet being a much faster moving marketing terrain than traditional marketing, it’s most likely to force you and your team to stretch yourselves and stay continually innovative about ways you can reach your target market.

You Can Make More Money

This is almost obvious, but because it’s ultimately the main goal of your marketing campaign, it deserves mentioning. Combining your digital and traditional marketing strategies generally leads to more conversions. This means more revenue for the company and more reason to keep going!

Conclusion

Marketing as a law firm requires specialized technique to succeed on the market. No matter how good you are as lawyers, you’re going to need a razor-sharp marketing strategy. And, that strategy would be effective if it uses both traditional and digital strategies for increased reach.

Realizing you don’t have to choose between implementing just one or the other between the two, but that the two are most effective together could catapult your law firm to the next level!