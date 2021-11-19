House Improvements That Can Increase Resale Value

You already know that there are many different investments that people make in their lives. Some of the most popular include new cars, boats, and even homes! When people decide to purchase a home and stay there for at least five years (and sometimes even longer), they often like to add on additional rooms or upgrade them somehow. While that’s always necessary, it can add a lot of value to the home when done right.

Many new homebuyers often overlook the value of specific house improvements that can increase the resale value of their homes. Here are some changes you may want to consider if you’re planning on selling your house anytime soon.

1) Update Your Garage

If you have a three or four-car garage but only have two vehicles, then you might be able to add even more value to your house by upgrading your garage will help turn it into a workshop of sorts. Not only would you be able to get a lot more use out of the room, but some people may want a separate workspace for their cars. If there’s already one in place, consider getting rid of what’s inside. Then add modern shelves and cabinets instead.

You don’t have to build from scratch if you don’t have one. You can get a prebuilt garage in Texas that is tailored to your preference. Some sell prebuilt garages that are delivered right to your driveway. They’re an excellent investment if you have a large enough yard for them to go. They also have the option of being heated and cooled too, depending on your climate.

2) Add A Fence Around The Property

If the property is fenced, it makes it safer for kids playing outdoors or even dogs running around while you’re not home. It also adds an extra layer of security to keep out unwanted visitors that may be trespassing on your lawn, whether it’s wired or not. And if the house is more prominent with a big yard, then having fencing around the property could add even more value since there would be so much space for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Depending on where your home is located, having that extra bit of privacy can appeal to possible buyers. In this case, it could increase the value of your home and give you some added benefits in the process. For example, if you tend to have a lot of family or friends over for barbeques or other gatherings, consider getting a fence, so your neighbors won’t be able to see in when things get too crazy.

3) Expanded The Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home. If you’re planning on selling your house, it might be best to give this room a minor upgrade. There are many different ways you can go about doing this, but one of the most popular is adding new cabinets and appliances. An updated kitchen not only gives potential buyers something nice to look at (which can increase their interest), but it also opens up the opportunity for them to make some changes for themselves if they like how everything looks.

A modern kitchen can provide you with more counter space and add an aesthetic appeal that will entice people looking to purchase it later on down the road. Depending on your preference, you could even get rid of one of the walls altogether and expand into another room where there’s already enough space available. Since kitchens are important gathering spots in most homes, making them seem more significant is always better to lure potential buyers.

4) An Updated Bathroom

As one of the most popular rooms in a home, it’s imperative to keep things clean and modern for families. A new bathroom will not only be able to accommodate your family’s needs but also provide more space than what you currently have available. You can either renovate or remove an old wall that would end up providing enough room for another sink or even wait until there are no shower curtains before giving it a makeover. Although installing both is preferred, updating with just one may be necessary if finances are tight.

5) A Deck Or Patio

One of the most popular house areas that many people like to use, whether or not they have a pool, is the outdoor patio. For some, it’s the perfect spot for family barbeques and dinners, while others enjoy getting out of their homes whenever they can. In either case, adding an extension to your current deck or patio will make it even more appealing when you put your home on the market. If you don’t already have one at all, consider getting a hot tub as well.

Depending on where you live, this may be more of an appealing option than the others mentioned above. Bear in mind that the average outdoor patio size is 8′ x 10′, which means it may work to your advantage if you have a larger one. Not only will it allow people to cook out and enjoy a nice summer day with their family, but some buyers may be interested in purchasing it for themselves as well.

6) A Finished Basement

If you’re really trying to increase the value of your home, you might consider finishing your basement. Depending on what it looks like currently, this may be a pretty big project that’s not worth doing. However, if there are only exposed pipes and beams then you’ll have no problem turning it into another room for the house. This is especially true if you live in an area where basements tend to get flooded during heavy rains or snowstorms. Not only does this prevent potential damage from occurring but it also reduces water seepage so buyers will remain comfortable throughout their entire stay.

Many other house improvements can increase the resale value, so be sure to think about all of them before making a decision. For example, adding high-speed internet access throughout the house is often considered invaluable by many people and can be a big selling point. However, if money is an issue and you’re not sure which house improvements will work best, then be sure to consult with your realtor before taking the plunge.