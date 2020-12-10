6 Garage Upgrades for Better Home Resale Value

With real estate markets worldwide experiencing tremendous fluctuations, it’s no wonder that many homeowners are putting their homes on the market. While a strong seller’s market is ideal for making a great return on investment on one’s home, adding some high-value upgrades can make the profit that much better.

Here are six garage upgrades to boost the resale value of your home.

Upgrade the Garage Door

One of the best ways to improve the look of your garage when doing renovations is to upgrade the garage door. According to the garage door repair Houston-based experts at GDS, refreshing the garage door and adding a remote opener can add tremendous value to your home.

Adding a new garage door with frosted windows allows natural light to shine through and adds to the curb appeal of your home. But you don’t need a new door – even a fresh coat of paint and a few simple fixtures can breathe new life into a dated garage door.

Install Functional Storage

The garage tends to become a make-shift storage space for many homeowners. Adding functional storage and organizational tools is a fantastic way to showcase the potential of this space and prevent it from getting cluttered.

Install ceiling storage for things such as kayaks, tote bins, and bicycles to keep the floor space clean and tidy. Adding some simple hooks and racks can help keep seasonal tools such as shovels and rakes organized year-round. Finally, never underestimate the value of a simple pegboard and hooks for organizing tools.

The more noticeable storage options you feature in the garage, the more potential a buyer will see for the space. Consider this upgrade the equivalent of staging your garage.

Seal the Floor

Many garages have old, cracked concrete floors. The simple act of sealing your garage floor can make a significant impact on the resale value of your home.

There are various options for garage floor painting and sealing. Opt for a polished epoxy that is easy to clean and adds shine to the space. Using this type of floor sealant will help refresh the space and protect your garage floor from the elements.

Install Climate Control

Insulating the garage and adding some spot climate control options is another fantastic way to add value to your home with a nominal investment. Adding a mini-split heater and air conditioner is usually sufficient for maintaining the temperature of the garage. As more people are working from home and using the garage as a workshop or home gym, this feature has more value now than ever.

If your interior walls aren’t finished, consider insulating them, adding drywall, and applying a fresh coat of paint to bring the space to life.

Improve the Lighting and Electric

Garages are often dingy and dark. Make your garage more welcoming with better lighting options. Adding bold, fluorescent overhead lights will make the space more functional for those who require more than just a place to park their car.

If possible, consider adding a few extra outlets in the garage. Both the lighting and access to electricity are a must for prospective buyers who want to use the garage as a workspace.

Create Optimized Zones

Set up your garage to showcase its potential as a multifunctional space by creating optimized zones. Design a floorplan for your garage that allows room for a vehicle, but also other activities.

For example, if your laundry machines are in the garage, designate a laundry area with creative shelving to separate the space. Additionally, you can organize your storage space so that it’s confined to one corner rather than scattered around the garage.

With these simple garage upgrades and organizing tips, you can improve your home’s resale value and take advantage of a strong real estate market.