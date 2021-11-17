How To Enjoy Your Trip To New York: 6 Fun Things To Do

With its countless iconic attractions and cultural and sporting events, New York City is one of the most popular tourist destinations. Due to its international connections, it is easy to book a flight to the Big Apple from almost anywhere in the world. The great range of attractions, activities, and food make New York a great place for both single travelers, couples, or families to visit, and although some things can be expensive it is well worth the experience.

If you have already booked a trip to New York or would like to know more about the fun things to do in the city, here are six activities many visitors find rewarding.

Take a Tour of the City

Bus tours are a popular choice for many visitors to New York due to their convenience and affordability. There is a wide variety of bus tours on offer for those looking to go site seeing in New York ranging from fully guided bus tours to hop-on-hop-off buses that make stops at the most famous attractions and landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge. In addition to bus tours, there are also many other ways to explore New York including:

Helicopter tours . Get an amazing bird’s eye view of the city’s landmarks and neighborhoods, the average cost of a 15-minute flight is around $235 including the city heliport tax of $35.

. Get an amazing bird’s eye view of the city’s landmarks and neighborhoods, the average cost of a 15-minute flight is around $235 including the city heliport tax of $35. Boat trips and cruises. Explore the Big Apple by water and get amazing views of Manhattan Island, Brooklyn Bridge, the One World Trade Center, and Battery Park. The tour options include traveling by ferry, kayak, sailboat, sightseeing boat, or speedboat.

Explore the Big Apple by water and get amazing views of Manhattan Island, Brooklyn Bridge, the One World Trade Center, and Battery Park. The tour options include traveling by ferry, kayak, sailboat, sightseeing boat, or speedboat. Walking tours . Take a guided stroll around New York’s landmarks, museums, and neighborhoods

. Take a guided stroll around New York’s landmarks, museums, and neighborhoods Food tours . Try the city’s culinary delights in neighborhoods well-known for their authentic food such as Chinatown, Greenwich Village, and Little Italy.

. Try the city’s culinary delights in neighborhoods well-known for their authentic food such as Chinatown, Greenwich Village, and Little Italy. Broadway tours. Learn about the history of Broadway and how shows are produced with a guided tour of New York’s famous theater district.

Watch a Show on Broadway

Broadway shows are one of the first things that come to mind for many people when planning a trip to New York, and in normal times the Theater District can get quite busy so it is a good idea to choose a show and get tickets in advance.

Throughout the district, there are 41 theatres with regular shows, many of which start at 8 pm, although there are also matinees that usually take place on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons. Typically, most theaters don’t have shows on Sundays and Mondays, as well as having another day off in the week. Tickets for Broadway shows can be bought online or in-person at the box offices on Times Square, the price of a regular ticket ranges from $20 to $145 with tickets being more expensive for weekend evening shows.

Take in the Skyline

If you want to enjoy awesome panoramic views of New York then taking a trip to one of the city’s observation decks is the thing to do. Take a pick of the vantage points at the One World Trade Center, Empire State Building, The Edge at Hudson Yards, or Top of the Rock to get stunning vistas of the city and its landmarks. Keep in mind that each observation deck has its own price of admission, waiting times, and hours of operation.

Go To a Sporting Event

Multiple major sports teams called New York City their home and in fact, the city hosts two teams from each sport. Between April and October, you can watch either the Yankees or Mets play baseball with tickets ranging in price from $65 to $250 for single seats. If you would like to watch an American football game then the New York Giants and the Jets play games regularly between August and December. Three hockey teams, the Rangers, the Devils, and the Islanders also call NYC home with their season running at the same time as the basketball league.

Visit the Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is probably New York’s most iconic and recognizable landmark and a must-see for many visitors. The park on Liberty Island is free to enter, however, it can only be accessed via the Ellis Island Ferry that costs $12 for people aged 13 and over. The ferry departs regularly from Battery Park in New York and Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

Walk Around Central Park

During the warmer months, there are plenty of entertaining things to see and do for free in and around the vast Central park such as taking a stroll to the Turtle Pond, Great Lawn, and Ramble, watching Shakespeare in the Park, or paying a visit to the John Lennon Memorial.

New York City is always worth a long or short trip due to its excellent variety of tourist attractions and activities, the wide range of options on offer can however make planning a holiday difficult especially if you are traveling to New York with family. Taking note of the fun things to do in New York mentioned in this article will help you to make a travel itinerary that everyone enjoys.