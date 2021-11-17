Prevent Cargo Loss And Theft With These 6 Helpful Tips

Cargo loss and theft are on the rise, costing many businesses millions of dollars in lost inventory. Such circumstances call for protecting shipments, monitoring employees, securing warehouse space, documenting inventory levels and more! This article will offer up 6 helpful tips to help you prevent this from happening to your business.

Tracking System

A proper tracking system is key for keeping track of your cargo. There are a variety of options, including GPS and Asset tracking devices that attach to an item or vehicle, to help you keep tabs on its location at all times. You can easily reduce cargo theft with this trailer tracking solution and you’ll know where your cargo is 24/7. Also, organizations with mobile assets, such as semi-trucks, can benefit from an automated mobile asset tracking solution. Implementing such systems doesn’t have to be hard and can offer a plethora of benefits.

Secure Vehicle Loading And Unloading Areas

Effective locking systems are paramount for protecting your items when in transit. These can include chains, blocks, and padlocks that all help to keep cargo secure. When possible, use additional security features like CCTV cameras or vehicle alarms to assist the locking components too. It is also important that employees are aware of the importance of security when loading and unloading cargo. For this reason, you must carry out regular employee training to reinforce safe practices. Additionally, areas, where cargo is stored, should be monitored closely to avoid theft or even tampering with the locks! Theft and loss are typically due to internal theft or outside theft, so any cargo business needs to keep its warehouse secured at all times. You can reduce the risk of theft by using metal doors and walls.

Employee Training

Keep A Close Eye On Your Vehicle and Locks

With every shipment, you will likely have a tracking system in place to monitor it at all times. You can reduce the risk of theft by using metal doors and walls for your office or warehouse. However, with a vehicle, it is a bit trickier – after all, you don’t want to make it too obvious that you are tracking it! A simple solution is to get a GPS device that tracks your vehicle but isn’t too visible. You can also install metal doors and walls for your office or warehouse. You should also keep the cargo compartment of the vehicle locked when not in use, especially if you have expensive items inside. It might be difficult at times, but you should always monitor who has access to any vehicles used to transport the cargo. Additional security features like CCTV cameras or vehicle alarms can also prove useful to discourage theft attempts!

Tracking Devices

Many businesses choose to invest in an automated inventory system. This helps keep track of every single item being stored by providing accurate information on its location at all times. By storing this information digitally, it is easy to monitor and track items as they move from place to place. Using this type of system, you will be able to easily identify missing or stolen inventory. You can then take any necessary action such as alerting authorities and changing your method of transport.

Keep Documentation Of Inventory And Cargo Location

Fortunately, it’s possible to take steps in advance to help prevent these losses from happening. You should always protect shipments when they are being transported or stored by utilizing the necessary protective measures for your particular industry. If you have employees, make sure you monitor them both at work and away from work so that there is no opportunity for the shipment to go missing while out of their care. Secure warehouse space and document inventory levels regularly, and you’re good to go!