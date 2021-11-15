Walking is the main exercise people can do to lose weight

Walking is a popular form of exercise for people who want to lose weight and stay healthy. Walking works almost every muscle in the body and it’s easy on your joints. Walking can be part of a daily routine or you can break it up into smaller sessions throughout the day as well as squeeze it into an already busy lifestyle. Walking can benefit your overall health, including helping you to manage your weight.

Walking for 30 minutes a day has been shown to improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity in people with Type 2 diabetes. Walking also helps to reduce hypertension and reduces the risk of having a heart attack or stroke by up to 50 percent. Walking is low impact so it’s a great option for those with joint problems. Walking can also help improve your mood and increase energy levels.

Aerobic walking is a good choice for burning calories, but you have to do it at a moderate or fast pace so that you can work up a sweat after 30 minutes of activity. Walking as part of an exercise program has been shown to significantly improve the health of people with chronic diseases. Walking a treadmill is a popular option for those who want to lose weight, but also need low-impact exercise options. Walking outdoors is more enjoyable but it's easier to slack off and end up walking at a slower pace than you might on a treadmill. Better advice is not to do too much at once but work into your routine slowly.

Here are some FAQs on weight loss with walking exercise:

What amount of weight loss can I expect?

Walking is a great way to burn calories and lose weight. Walking for 30 minutes most days of the week at a quick pace will help you lose weight. You can also try adding in some interval training, brisk walking, or jogging into your routine as well.

How much weight should I lose?

If you want to lose weight, aim for 1 to 2 pounds (0.5 to 1 kilogram) a week. Losing more than that is considered unsafe and can put too much stress on your heart.

How often should I walk?

Aim for at least 30 minutes of walking most days of the week. Interval training, brisk walking, jogging, and other high-intensity activities can help you burn even more calories. Walking outdoors rather than on a treadmill is also a good option if the weather permits.

How should I start?

Walk at a moderate pace for about 15 minutes to warm up and then gradually build up your speed until you’re walking as fast as you can for the rest of your workout. Walking uphill, walking with weights, or walking on hilly terrain are also good options that can help you burn more calories.

How should I pace myself? Do I need to walk fast?

Aim for a brisk pace, which means you should be breathing harder and your heart rate should be slightly elevated. Walking faster will burn more calories, but taking longer strides and keeping your arms at a 90-degree angle from your body can also help you burn more. Walking uphill, walking with weights, or walking on hilly terrain are other options that can help you burn more calories.

What should I eat? Do I need to change my diet?

To lose weight, you need to use more calories than you take in. Walking is a great way to burn calories, but drinking sugary drinks and eating high-calorie foods will likely cause weight gain. Try making healthier choices and including fruits and vegetables as snacks and limit your intake of sodium, added sugars, and saturated fat.

Can I do it at home?

Walking is a low-impact exercise that can be done almost anywhere as long as you have enough room to take strides. Walking on a treadmill, outside, or even up and down your stairs can all be effective forms of weight loss for those just starting. Walking outdoors is more enjoyable but it's easier to slack off and end up walking at a slower pace than you might on a treadmill. You can also browse YouTube videos for search term "Walk exercise" or watch below video.



What if I have trouble breathing?

Walking can be taxing on your lungs, but this typically gets easier after just a few days of regular exercise. If you are still struggling to breathe at rest or doing normal activities, it's important to talk with your doctor.

Conclusion:

