Fort Bend County Celebrates The Epicenter Groundbreaking

Fort Bend County breaks ground on the new Epicenter, a multipurpose event and convention center, on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The Epicenter is at the heart of the Fort Bend County community, featuring an “open concourse” that allows the spectator a continuous connection to the event whether seated, enjoying the food and beverage amenities or just circulating the concourse. This 10,000-seat facility will have a combination of telescopic and fixed seating for a total seating capacity of 8,500 seats and 1,500 floor seats.

“The Epicenter will be a prized asset for our community and a generator of economic development in our region for many years to come” said Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales.

The Epicenter will host a variety of events, including graduations, sports and recreation, spectator events, community/civic events, livestock/equestrian shows, festivals and fairs, and conferences. The design of the facility gave high priority to the school districts of Lamar CISD and Fort Bend ISD who expect to utilize it for graduations, convocations, and high school sporting events.

“The Epicenter development exhibits the leadership and vision of Commissioners Court”, said Stonehenge Holdings President Kevin Matocha. “It will provide a centrally located venue for sports tourism, local high school graduations and a wonderful enhancement to the Fort Bend County Fair for years to come.”

The glass enclosed lobby provides for a direct visual connection to the site and nearby US. The transparency of the building’s entry allows the anticipation, excitement, and energy of the event to build even before entering the building.

During hurricanes, floods and extreme weather events, the Epicenter will be conscripted as an operations center and post-emergency shelter. The facility will benefit the county and its residents by adding jobs to the area and driving economic development throughout Fort Bend County.