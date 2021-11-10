Cross Creek Ranch Launches Charity Give Back Campaign

Just as people build their new lives after purchasing a home in Cross Creek Ranch, the Fulshear community is giving back to six local charities this November and December.

Through the Give Back, Build Hope campaign, a monetary donation will be made for each new home sold. New home sales in November will benefit Family Hope, Rainbow Room and Texana Center. In December, the selected charities are Abigail’s Place, Brookwood Community and Fort Bend PAWS.

“We did a similar campaign last December and were able to donate $22,000 to five area charities,” said Rob Bamford, General Manager of Cross Creek Ranch. “Following that success, we decided to expand the program another month and add another charity. Each of these charities is indispensable, serving distinct populations in Fort Bend County. We are happy to help them continue their important work.”

Richmond-based Abigail’s Place serves single mothers facing episodic homelessness, providing emergency shelter and helping clients toward self-sufficiency. The charity’s transitional housing includes on-site shelter units, rental assistance, short-term hotel stays and security deposits.

Brookwood Community provides an educational environment that creates meaningful work, builds a sense of belonging and awakens genuine purpose in the lives of adults with disabilities.

Family Hope specifically helps those in northern Fort Bend County with food and assistance with medical, rent and utility costs. Throughout the pandemic, Cross Creek Ranch has partnered with Family Hope to provide food for those in need.

Fort Bend PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) raises funds and awareness for Fort Bend County Animal Services to help them maintain a high save rate as well as provide heartworm treatment and preventative and low-cost spay and neuter events.

The Rainbow Room is a resource room stocked with new school supplies, clothes, toiletries, snacks, diapers and other items that could meet the needs of families in crisis. Caseworkers can access the room 24 hours a day, seven days a week to meet the basic needs of children between the ages of newborn to 18. The Rainbow Room also holds a Back to School drive and a holiday drive to fulfill children’s wish lists.

Texana Center focuses on delivering life-changing services to adults and children affected by autism, intellectual disabilities and mental illness in Fort Bend County and surrounding areas. Texana’s new Fulshear Campus created the latest program, Center for Advancement, to provide young adults with autism an opportunity to explore their strengths, achieve skills and be prepared to live successful lives.

Cross Creek Ranch is also accepting donations of needed items for the charities, such as coloring books, puzzles, socks, paper towels, cat toys, board games and more. Donations can be brought to the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. To see a full list of items, visit www.crosscreektexas.com/giveback .