Katy ISD Legacy Parent Academy Presents “Human Trafficking Awareness”

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District Legacy Parent Academy presents “Human Trafficking Awareness” an informational session that will address human tracking and its consequences.

The session is the third topic of this year’s Legacy Parent Academy. Previous sessions addressed bullying and vaping.

The session is set for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Legacy Stadium, 1830 Katyland Dr. The event also will be livestreamed and will be accessible here.

The academy said in a news release that its goal is to equip parents with resources and tools to help support their children as they navigate challenging topics.