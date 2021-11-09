How You Can Plan the Perfect Corporate Family Day for Your Employees: Your Best Guide

There may be many ways to let your employees know that you care about their welfare and appreciate all that they do for your company, but one of the most popular (by far) is giving them a day of fun with a corporate family event. Many businesses now realize the importance of including their staff’s families to celebrate their hard work and efforts. If you plan a corporate family day, your staff is bound to feel happier, more content with their job, and more loyal to the company as well. But how can you plan the perfect corporate family day for your employees? Here’s your best guide.

Prioritize safety above all

Since it’s a day for kids and adults alike, it’s always important to prioritize safety above all. If you hire an event specialist or professional, make sure they understand how vital it is to keep your guests safe and protected. It’s a good idea to carry out a safety evaluation and ensure that you have a safety officer on-site and make sure you can offer first aid if needed. It pays to work with providers who can guarantee the best safety protocols. For instance, if you are thinking of a funfair or carnival event, make sure the funfair stall for hire expert you choose has the best safety protocols and procedures.

Be fully prepared

It goes without saying that you should be fully prepared when it comes to your corporate family event, but how can you make sure of this? For one, you have to plan every detail, from the concept itself to its completion. It’s also a good idea to create a checklist for your site and ensure that everyone is involved and aware of what to do. You should, for example, set up an event coordination booth or center, posts for first aid, portable toilets, access routes for vehicles, routes for emergencies, and locations for stages, if any. Also, be clear about the entrances and exits and set up a booth for lost kids/property and a green room if necessary.

Plan your budget carefully

As the main organizer, plan your budget carefully as well – and this means accounting for everything. Set aside funding for any unexpected occurrence. If you can find suppliers who can present you with special bundles or packages, so much the better!

Have a theme

Why not have a theme if you want your corporate family event to be more memorable and unique? As mentioned, you can have a carnival theme, which is excellent for both the oldies and the younger crowd. Make sure, however, that your theme is reflected in everything – from the venue to the entertainment and even the decoration, so it’s cohesive throughout.

Select the venue carefully

The venue you choose will make a difference, of course, whether you’re planning an outdoor event or an indoor one. That said, it should be large enough to accommodate everyone and whatever attractions or entertainment you are planning. An expansive outdoor venue is always perfect for a carnival or barbecue theme, and it can set the mood and contribute to the ambience from the start, so choose it carefully.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com