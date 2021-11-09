With the advancement of technology, using a fax machine to send or receive documents may sound old-fashioned. But faxing is still considered one of the safest and trustworthy methods of information exchange. Even modern companies rely on free fax online services to fulfill their information exchange needs.

What Is Online Faxing?

Companies can exchange information with the help of online faxing services. These are third-party services that help transfer fax data by redirecting it to your Google account. It effectively enables you to send and receive fax from Gmail. There are many benefits to using online faxing. Here are some of the many benefits of online faxing:

Cost-Effective

You don’t have to invest in expensive physical hardware other than connecting the device to the internet via a laptop or mobile phone. You don’t even need paper to send or receive a fax with online faxing. Online faxing will help save money on ink, wires, scanners, and the fax machine itself.

Saves Time

Online faxing takes only about 10 minutes to set up. You need to create an online fax service account, and then you should receive an online fax number. That is the number you need to use as the address to receive files. The same is true when you want to send a fax to someone else. All you need is an account number and fax number and you will be good to go.

E-Signature

E-signatures help save time and money wasted on paper, ink, and printing. Companies use electronic signatures for this purpose. You can sign a document with just a few touches on your mobile phone.

Convenience

Online faxing helps you send and receive faxes from the comfort of your home or anywhere else. You may even use the camera of your mobile device to scan a physical document into a convenient digital form. Convenience is one of the most important benefits of online faxing.

Security

Encryption systems are used by online faxing services for maximum data security. It helps prevent breaches or leaks by hackers and malicious software. Not having to invest in and store physical hardware is an additional benefit of online faxing. Hence, no unauthorized person can access your information or files except you. It reduces the risk of sensitive information being stolen or seen by the wrong person.

Online faxing is the latest trend in the industry. It is the way forward compared to traditional faxing. Google’s powerful online faxing feature can be directly connected to your Gmail account. Opt for an online faxing service with a good credibility to guarantee maximum security for all of your documents. Stay safe and happy online faxing.