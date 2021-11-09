Top-5 Most Frequent Washing Machine Breakdowns

Like any other home appliance, washing machines sometimes need repair. The general principles of operation of all devices allow us to create a list of the most common malfunctions and their reasons.

Specialists of the large appliance repair services in Canada fix dozens of washing machines every day and often face typical breakdowns. Knowing what these malfunctions are, you can prevent them and extend the life of your washing machine.

1. The washing machine does not drain water

The problem associated with draining water is the most common but also the easiest to solve. Most often, it happens due to a clogged exhaust filter. All you need to do is carefully unscrew the drain filter on the panel at the bottom of the washing machine. Get ready that all the water will pour out from the hole. However, if the reason for not draining water is the electronics, we do not advise you to involve in the repair yourself.

2. The machine does not heat the water

In more than 80% of cases, this is a consequence of the water heating element failure. This breakage is very common because the quality of tap water has a detrimental effect on the details. Repairmen note that the heating element fails faster for those who prefer to wash at high temperatures and use boiling.

3. Noise during spinning

Almost every user has at least once heard that the washing machine begins to knock unusually hard during operation. The reasons can be both the most harmless and quite serious:

getting into the tank of a third-party object;

incorrect installation;

uneven distribution of laundry, which leads to imbalance and unpleasant sounds;

failure of bearings.

In any of the above-mentioned cases, it is recommended to call the professionals.

4. Leakage

This is probably one of the most daunting problems washing machine owners can face. There can be several reasons for water leaks under the washing machine: hose leaks, dispenser leaks, tank leaks, etc. The type of laundry can also cause leaks. Often, users notice water under the washing machine when washing the curtains. They have such a structure that they do not absorb water at all but create foam, which can seep out through the technological holes.

5. The machine does not turn on

Owners of washing machines are often faced with the fact that it does not turn on when you press the power button. There are two reasons for this problem:

lack of power, which occurs when the cord or outlet is broken;

breakdown of the control unit. In this case, we can talk about a broken electronic module, a malfunction of the device that blocks the hatch, or broken wires of the electrical circuit. The repair specialist will tell you the exact reason.

As you can see from the above, the washing machine is not as simple as it might seem. At the same time, you should not panic and immediately run to the store for a new machine, because many malfunctions can be eliminated by professionals.