Come Together for a Thanksgiving to Remember With Four Seasons Hotel Houston

An Array of Experiences Await Guests from Traditional Seasonal Favorites To Festive Brunch at New Toro Toro by Richard Sandoval

Downtown Houston’s premiere destination, Four Seasons Hotel Houston and its newest steakhouse, Toro Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval, will offer abundant ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with two, expertly, curated menus and a myriad of experiences to enjoy the holiday together. Each menu, designed by Four Seasons Executive Chef Paul Peddle and Toro Toro Restaurant Chef Rafael Villalpando, offers traditional favorites as well as showcases a delectable, new ritual of sharing Pan-Latin inspired fare. Guests have plentiful options of ordering in-room, enjoying sumptuous brunch service in one of Four Seasons restaurants or newly renovated event spaces or creating a special table of their own at home.

Thanksgiving Brunch at Toro Toro

Embark on your first Thanksgiving brunch at the newly opened Toro Toro from Richard Sandoval, which brings added warmth and energy to the newly reimagined 3rd floor of Four Seasons Hotel Houston.

Toro Toro’s Restaurant Chef, Rafael Villalpando, will feature gourmet food stations of Thanksgiving classics with Pan-Latin flair such as Adobo Spiced Pumpkin Soup, Roasted Turkey with Moji & Sazon Achiote with Jalapeno Cornbread Stuffing.

Indulge in a magnificent presentation of salads and seafood featuring King Crab, Malpeque Oysters, Jumbo Shrimp and Crab Claws Amarillo and an array of Sushi and Sushi Roll selections. In addition to turkey, explore the carved station of Applewood Smoked Prime Rib, and Dijon Roasted Lamb with House-Made Chimichurri.

Build your own custom omelette or feast on Eggs Benedict with Chorizo, Avocado and Cilantro Lime Hollandaise or Chilaquiles. Enjoy and share sides from Spanish-Style Breakfast Potatoes to Applewood Bacon, Chicken Apple Sausage and Pork Sausage to assorted sliced fruits.

Kids will enjoy their own station of favorites from Cheese Pizza to Mac & Cheese and Chicken Fingers.

Impressive desserts will delight from Pastel de Très Leches, Pumpkin Cheesecake Empanadas and Texas Pecan Pie. Specialty breads and pastries will abound.

Thanksgiving Brunch will be available for $120 per person and $45 per child (plus tax and gratuity) on Thursday, November 25, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged and can be arranged by calling 713-650-1300; through Four Seasons mobile app or through Open Table.

Please find the full Thanksgiving brunch menu here:

https://www.fourseasons.com/houston/dining/menus/toro-toro/thanksgiving-brunch-buffet/

Thanksgiving Brunch reservations are strongly encouraged and can be arranged by calling +1 713 650 1300, through Four Seasons mobile app or online via Open Table .

Turkey To-Go

If a traditional classic Thanksgiving in the warmth of your own home with loves ones is your preference, Four Seasons Hotel Houston’s take home option will leave your guests amazed and allow more time for all to reflect and share the spirit of the holiday. Executive Chef Paul Peddle of Four Seasons Hotel Houston has specially crafted a to-go menu that commemorates Thanksgiving with all of the favorites. Hearty Thanksgiving classics featured include Whole Roasted Turkey, Boneless Turkey Breast, Honey Glazed Bone-In Ham and Beef Tenderloin.

For starters, choose from a Charcuterie Platter, Deviled Eggs or Shrimp Cocktail. Savory sides include Whipped Potatoes and Gravy, Creamed Spinach, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Country Style Green Beans, Roasted Baby Carrots, Candied Yams, and Cranberry Sauce. Soups and Salads include Pumpkin Bisque and Waldorf Salad and more. Select whole pies from Pumpkin, Pecan or a Chocolate Cake with Bourbon Caramel Ice Cream.

Please find the full Thanksgiving to-go menu: https://www.fourseasons.com/houston/dining/menus/featured-holiday-menus/thanksgiving-to-go/

Turkey To-Go is packaged while warm with heating instructions and delivered to guests’ vehicles through contactless pick-up service on Thanksgiving Day from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. To order a Thanksgiving meal to-go from Four Seasons Hotel Houston, orders must be placed no later than November 15, 2021, and can be made by calling +1 713 650 1300.

Private Event Space

Plan an intimate gathering with your family and friends inside one of our newly renovated event spaces. Our food and beverage experts can design a custom menu and provide dedicated service to accommodate many styles of celebrations from intimate to lavish. To book, please contact the Hotel’s events team at +1 713 650 1300 or by sending a request for information in this link .

Tree Lighting Ceremony

November 23 | 5PM – 6PM