Why Fab Fours Makes One Of Top Aftermarket Bumpers In The World

You’ve seen the rest, now get the best. Fab Fours is a relative newcomer on the scene, but in just a few short years that have been able to achieve what others couldn’t in decades. If you want to stand out from the crowd then you need an aftermarket bumper like no other.

They worked hard to make all of their products right here at home. In fact, all Fab Fours Bumpers are made in one facility in Lancaster, SC. to this day. In such unstable times, it is great knowing you, the customer, is still able to purchase a quality, high-end aftermarket truck bumper with a prestigious Made In USA stamp.

Fab Fours prides itself in building some of the most extreme aftermarket bumpers in the world and they do it with style and grace unlike any other company currently out there. The bumpers are built for those who want to not only look good but also be safe while driving down those rough roads or trails off-roading through mud, dirt, rocks, etc…

Each bumper, regardless of the series, draws a little from the Fab Four’s extreme builds that have helped put them on the map. Projects like Kymera, Legend, and Krypton’s legendary design cues can be seen in each product being put out.

Underneath it all, the materials, techniques and, labor is about as good as it gets. Fab Fours prides itself on using the best gauge steel. Powder coating and high skilled welders to help ensure your new aftermarket bumpers will stand up to anything that comes in its way. Heck, it might even outlive your truck.

When you buy one of their products, you can expect nothing less than perfection because that’s exactly what is being put into each product before it goes out their factory doors. Don’t settle for anything less than perfection when it comes to your truck or SUV.

It is one of the main advantages of doing all research and development in-house alongside the fabrication stage. The designers and engineers work hand in hand to see what works and what doesn’t.

