Katy ISD Kicks Off Promise to Read 2021

By George Slaughter

Promise to Read, a volunteer reading program, is returning to the Katy Independent School District for the 26th straight year.

The district said in a news release that this year’s in-person program is complimented by a virtual option, ensuring every Katy ISD elementary can participate.

McRoberts, King and Hutsell elementary schools earlier this year welcomed valued partners to read to their classes. During this time, Partners in Education recorded the sessions for the Promise to Read online library. Each book was handpicked by campus librarians chose each book, including selections for Pre-K through 5th grades, as well as Spanish options.

These stories are available on the Partners in Education YouTube channel.

The 12 Katy elementary schools participating in the Promise to Read program this month. They are Bear Creek, Davidson, Exley, Hayes, Katy, Kilpatrick, McRoberts, Morton Ranch, Pattison, Randolph, Wolfe and Wolman. Each campus will host readers for a one-day reading extravaganza.

Business and community partners for the 2021 Promise to Read program include: Astor Farm to Table Restaurant, American Furniture Warehouse, Bass Pro Shops, Bear Creek United Methodist Church, BP, Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, Chevron, Chick-fil-A, City of Katy, Community Impact News, Emerson/Women in STEM, Equitable, Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Katy Area YMCA, Katy ClearChoice Orthodontics, Leggins and Associates, Lifechanger Community Church, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Primerica, Rudy’s, Sewell Automotive, State Farm Insurance and Typhoon Texas Waterpark.