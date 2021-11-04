Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Passing of Jean Rounds

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Jean Rounds, wife of Sen. Mike Rounds and former first lady of South Dakota:

“Our hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to Jean Rounds, who fought a brave battle with sarcoma cancer with courage and grace. Heidi and I sent our heartfelt prayers and condolences to Mike and the entire Rounds family as they grieve the loss of a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. May Jean rest in peace with the Lord, having been a good and faithful servant.”