Heroes for Children’s PJ’s for Patients program is a fun way to show your support for these brave children and their families. Students and teachers are invited to attend school dressed in their favorite PJ’s and donate $1 to Heroes for Children. This event will help create awareness of childhood cancer, offer support to these families

Children battling cancer often spend a significant amount of time in their PJ’s at home or in the hospital as they undergo treatment. During this difficult time, they frequently miss school, do not have time in their classrooms with their teachers, and can’t play with their friends.

About Heroes for Children

Heroes for Children, a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, advocates for and provides financial and social assistance to families with children (0-22 years of age) battling cancer throughout the state of Texas. Since 2004, Heroes for Children has provided $6.5 million to more than 6,600 families in need. For more information visit HeroesForChildren.org .

Quote from Hannah Weinheimer, Counselor, Fred and Patti Shafer Elementary School:

“‘As the counselor at Shafer Elementary, I promote kindness, leadership, and empathy. Since September was Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we decided to hold a fundraiser to raise money for children battling cancer. Children battling cancer often miss significant amounts of in-classroom time, spending those days in their PJs at home or in the hospital instead of learning with their friends. In honor of all knights near and far who have been affected by childhood cancer, we invited each child at school to participate in this fun, important event by wearing their PJs to school and making a donation. I was extremely impressed with the amount of participation and donations from students to extend a helping hand.”

Quote from Julie Malin is the South Texas Area Director for Heroes for Children:

“Heroes for Children is grateful to the Shafer Elementary School students and administration staff for participating in our PJ’s for Patients program. Their compassion and generosity will directly assist our Heroes families who have children battling cancer this Holiday season.”