Theatre Southwest Presents The Wisdom of Eve by Mary Orr

Directed by Sam Martinez

September 10 – 25, 2021

Friday & Saturdays at 8:00 pm

Sunday Matinees September 12th & 19th at 3:00 pm

When aging Broadway star Margo Crane allows Eve, a young fan, access to her dressing room, she is easily bamboozled by Eve’s show of adoration and loyalty. Little does Margo know about Eve’s master plan to become a theatre star herself at any cost.

Told from the point of view of Margo’s best friend Karen, The Wisdom of Eve is a tale of ambition, betrayal and deceit.

Beware – there is always someone waiting in the wings.

CAST

Karen Roberts – Damonica Renee

Eve Harrington – CarrieLee Sparks

Margo Crane – Barbara Brandt

Clement Howell – James West III

Lloyd Roberts – Sriram Vengalathur

Harvey – Cole Pfaffenberger

Leila – Amber Tunstall-McLeod

TallyHo Thompson – Sarah Sneesby

Bert Hinkle – Steve Carpentier

Vera Franklin – Amanda Vennebush

Where

Theatre Southwest

8944-A Clarkcrest, Houston, TX 77063

When

Fridays and Saturdays, September 10-25 at 8 pm

Matinee: Sunday, September 12th & 19th at 3 pm

Price and Tickets

$20 Regular/$18 Seniors/$18 Student (including college with ID)