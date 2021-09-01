Theatre Southwest Presents The Wisdom of Eve by Mary Orr

Directed by Sam Martinez
September 10 – 25, 2021
Friday & Saturdays at 8:00 pm
Sunday Matinees September 12th & 19th at 3:00 pm
When aging Broadway star Margo Crane allows Eve, a young fan, access to her dressing room, she is easily bamboozled by Eve’s show of adoration and loyalty. Little does Margo know about Eve’s master plan to become a theatre star herself at any cost.
Told from the point of view of Margo’s best friend Karen, The Wisdom of Eve is a tale of ambition, betrayal and deceit.
Beware – there is always someone waiting in the wings.
CAST
Karen Roberts – Damonica Renee
Eve Harrington – CarrieLee Sparks
Margo Crane – Barbara Brandt
Clement Howell – James West III
Lloyd Roberts – Sriram Vengalathur
Harvey – Cole Pfaffenberger
Leila – Amber Tunstall-McLeod
TallyHo Thompson – Sarah Sneesby
Bert Hinkle – Steve Carpentier
Vera Franklin – Amanda Vennebush
Where
Theatre Southwest
8944-A Clarkcrest, Houston, TX 77063
When
Fridays and Saturdays, September 10-25 at 8 pm
Matinee: Sunday, September 12th & 19th at 3 pm
Price and Tickets
$20 Regular/$18 Seniors/$18 Student (including college with ID)
www.theatresouthwest.org | 713-661-9505 | tickets@theatresouthwest.org